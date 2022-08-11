Carol Vorderman appears naked in stunning Instagram pic as fans do double take

Carol Vorderman has stunned her Instagram fans once again with her latest outfit.

The former Countdown star, 61, left fans taking a double take as she sported a tan coloured bikini top.

Carol shared a video to her Instagram on Thursday as she insisted she wasn’t topless!

Carol Vorderman on Instagram

The clip showed Carol, sporting her bikini top, announcing she was on TikTok.

However, that wasn’t what people were talking about.

Instead, people were wondering whether Carol was posing naked!

In the video, Carol says: “Hello you lovely lot. I’m now on TikTok. Who would have thought it? I’ll see you there.

Carol left fans taking a double take at her bikini video (Credit: ITV)

“Looking forward to it. Have a lovely day. Lots of love from Portugal.”

In the caption of the post, Carol addressed her bikini.

She said: “Laughing but I AM NOT TOPLESS….

“Just wearing a new bikini top from @omgmiamiswimwear….

“Matching my SUN TAN courtesy of @tancreamworld… a brilliant SPF50 with instant bronzer included.”

Carol insisted she wasn’t topless! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol added: “Anyway, I’m now on TikTok! No idea what I’m doing (obvs) but it’s going to be lots of fun.”

Fans were stunned by Carol’s video and many admitted they had to do a double take.

One commented: “I had to look twice!”

Another wrote: “I actually thought that you were topless at first!”

A third said: “Nearly had a heart attack thinking you’re topless finally haha.”

Carol in Portugal

The star has been in Portugal recently as she embarked on Juice Master Retreats.

On Wednesday, the star showed off her incredible abs in a crop top as she marked week two at the retreat.

She told fans: “Into week 2 here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale… the vibe’s kicked in now… loving it.

“So so hot here though…. Guess it’s like at home. Nearly 40C every day which is way too hot for me BUT it’s all good and cooling down in a few days.”

Carol added: “Most time spent on yoga, gym, swimming and paddleboarding and chilling out.”



Fans gushed over Carol’s incredible bod as one commented: “You look incredible and so glad you’re having a lovely time.”

Another said: “Wow look at her abs and tight young bod.”

