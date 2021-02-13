Carol Vorderman isn’t letting lockdown stop her from looking her best as she posed in a pair of spray-on leather trousers.

The 60-year-old presenter is known for her youthful looks and incredible figure.

And her latest snap is no exception.

Just realised I look more like an All Black today…..lols…off to work…tune in @bbcradiowales I'm on from 1130 with ⁦@natsus⁩ and the amazing Gabrielle ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/HHkJ2ODBXg — Carol Vorderman 💙 (@carolvorders) February 13, 2021

Carol Vorderman stuns in leather trousers

Taking to Twitter, Carol shared her excitement about preparing to interview Masked Singer UK star Gabrielle.

In the accompanying snap, the maths genius wore skin-tight spray-on leather trousers.

The daring choice of outfit left fans stunned, with many rushing to comment.

“I don’t believe in the existence of angels but looking at you I wonder if that’s true,” said one fan.

“You look amazing Carol. You always have looked amazing and you always will look amazing!” said a second.

A third added: “Just simply gorgeous!”

Carol always turns a look (Credit: Splashnews)

Carol opens up about being single

Despite looking as gorgeous as ever, single Carol is doing it all for herself.

The TV favourite has been single for over a decade.

However, she recently announced that she is currently on the market and dating again.

Opening up to The Telegraph, she revealed: “I’m single and, yes, I am dating. Would I marry again? Honestly, I just can’t see it.

“I am always on the move and I have a pretty low boredom threshold.”

But make no mistake, Carol won’t settle down with just any man.

She said: “My happiness doesn’t depend on being part of a couple, I know that.”

She went on to confess that the idea of sharing her life with someone made her feel “positively sick”.

Carol’s last relationship was with Des Kelly in 2007.

Carol Vorderman is single and ready to mingle in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

The star been married twice, and has two children with former husband Patrick King.

Meanwhile, Gemma Collins recently suggested that Carol should spark up a romance with Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood.

Gemma said on BBC show The Wheel: “Carol, he’d be one for you.”

However, Carol was having none of it.

“No!” she exclaimed.

