After a while of waiting, chocolate giant Cadbury is finally releasing its new Plant Bars.

The Cadbury Plant Bars are a new and exciting chocolate range made from plant-based products.

If you’re on a vegan diet or just want to try something new, this tasty treat is definitely one to put on your shopping list.

Cadbury’s new and delicious Plant Bars (Credit: @Helenjtea via Instagram)

What are the Cadbury Plant Bars?

Cadbury has done their research to create a mouth-watering chocolate suitable for vegans and flexitarians to enjoy.

The delicious chocolate bars come in two different flavours, Salted Caramel and Original.

They are made from a lovely combination of cocoa, almond paste and rice extract to create a divine chocolate.

Cadbury’s new Salted Caramel Plant Bar (Credit: Cadburys)

When can I buy the new Cadbury chocolate bars?

The Cadbury Plant Bars will be available in Sainsbury’s stores from this month.

They will also start to be roll out in newsagents and supermarkets from January 2022.

This irresistible chocolate bars are certainly worth raiding the chocolate aisle for and will be sold for only £2.50.

Could this be the best plant-based chocolate bar yet?

Fans of the beloved Cadbury chocolate have rushed to the comments section of @HelenJtea’s Instagram post to share their excitement.

The post was captioned: “This is the best-tasting vegan chocolate I’ve tried – this doesn’t taste the same as Dairy Milk but honestly tastes as good as milk chocolate.”

One person said: “So Good.”

Another person said: “Yummm.”

A fan also asked: “How does it taste?”

To which Helen replied: “It’s not the same as Dairy Milk but it’s as good as milk chocolate.”

