Cadbury is launching three new flavoured Dairy Milk bars next week

Calling all chocoholics! Three new flavoured Cadbury Dairy Milk bars are launching next week.

The bars – which go on sale on Wednesday July 8 – have all been designed by members of the public as part of Cadbury's Inventor competition.

And you will have to vote to save your favourite, just like you did with the now-permanent Choca-Latte Dairy Milk.

We hope you're sitting comfortably…

So, without further ado, let us introduce you to the new flavours.

Shannon's Cadbury Dairy Milk Crunchy Honeycomb features smooth milk chocolate studded with crunchy honeycomb pieces, caramel fudge and chopped hazelnuts.

Shannon invented a honeycomb-stuffed bar (Credit: Cadbury)

The 19-year-old student from Nottingham created her bar after declaring her love for crunchy honeycomb and sweet caramel.

She explained: "The mix of golden honeycomb pieces and caramel-flavoured fudge add that extra sweet flavour to the bar."

Shannon added that she knew a "winning bar was formed" when she added the "extra crunch" of chopped hazelnuts.

Next on our must-try list is Gillian's Dairy Milk Coconutty.

As the name suggests, it features milk chocolate with coconut crumble, studded with white crisp pearls.

There's also a white chocolate-studded coconut bar (Credit: Cadbury)

The 36 year old was inspired by her kids' love of fresh coconut and white chocolate.

She said: "After realising there aren’t that many white chocolate options in chocolate bars, the combination of coconut and white chocolate was formed to appeal to fresh coconut lovers who are dreaming of a tropical paradise this summer!"

Completing the trio

Last but by no means least is the entirely divine Dairy Milk Out Of The Blueberry.

It features smooth milk chocolate dotted with juicy blueberry-flavoured nuggets and white crisp pearls.

It's the brainchild of 24-year-old Taylor, a mother of two from Leeds.

She said: "My son is completely obsessed with blueberries and white chocolate – his love of the two inspired me to create the Out of the Blueberry bar."

Completing the line-up is the Out of the Blueberry Dairy Milk (Credit: Cadbury)

Taylor added: "The blend of sweet white chocolate and mouth-watering blueberries complement the milk chocolate to make a yummy snack for all to enjoy."

Where can I buy them?

And enjoy you can when they hit Tesco stores next week.

The 105g bars will cost £1 each when they launch.

The bars will then roll out nationwide at other supermarkets on July 22.

They will have an RRP of £1.49.

And, once you've sampled all three, you have some work to do – namely picking a favourite and voting for it online.

The humble Dairy Milk has had an upgrade (Credit: ED!)

The winning bar will then become a permanent addition to the iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk range.

You can vote on the Cadbury Inventor website or through Cadbury UK's Twitter and Facebook pages until September 6.

And, while you're on the site, you can even apply for next year's competition as the search for Cadbury's next inventor is on!

Cadbury's Beatrice Berutti said: "The Cadbury Inventor 2020 competition is back for its second year and we couldn’t be more excited to share these new delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk flavours with the nation!"

She added: "We’ve loved working with Gillian, Shannon and Taylor to make their bars a reality and opening our doors to bring them into Cadbury. We can’t wait to see which bar wins and really want everyone to go out and vote for their favourite!"

