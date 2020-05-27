Cadbury fans declare the Layers Of Joy Caramel Trifle 'one of the best things ever created'

Cadbury has launched a new take on its Layers Of Joy trifle and chocoholics are over the moon.

Over Easter, Cadbury Creme Egg fans were delighted to find the Layers Of Joy Creme Egg trifle on sale in supermarkets.

Now, the new Layers Of Joy Cadbury Caramel trifle is on sale – and early testers are saying it's entirely delicious.

Cadbury has launched a new Dairy Milk Caramel trifle (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

It features "delicious layers of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate mousse, sponge and smooth caramel-flavour dessert topped with a fresh cream layer and milk chocolate curls".

Foodie blogger Helen J Tea posted pictures and dreamy videos of the trifle online.

Read more: M&S unveils new Percy Pig Crispy Bars

"It was incredible," she confirmed.

"Love the layers of chocolate mousse," she added.

And her followers were quick to drool!

OMG it looks so sickly but I'm willing to try it to find out!

"Oooooooh! This is epic!" said one.

"Oh yes, this trifle is one of the best things ever created," said another.

"Looks so good," said another.

It features laters of cake, mousse and whipped cream (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

"This is a trifle I can get on board with," said another.

"This is a need," said another over on the NewFoodsUK Instagram account.

"Oh my god, you better have got me one when you went to the supermarket," said another tagging their other half.

Read more: Government issues new shopping rules as stores reopen

"They are delicious," stated another early tester.

"OMG it looks so sickly but I'm willing to try it to find out," said another.

"That looks bloody delicious," said another.

"Got this the other day. We loved it," another confirmed.

"Bold statement," said one in a cheeky quip about the trifle's name, "but willing to try and find the joy."

If you want to sample the joy, too, pop the trifle on your essential items list and head to Asda.

You can pick it up in store for £3.

The 550g dessert serves six and contains 224 calories per serving.

You can also pick up non-sharing Layers Of Joy Caramel pots in supermarkets.

You can buy individual pots in store too (Credit: Sainsbury's)

Sainsbury's is selling two of the 90g pots for £1.50.

They're just the same as the bigger trifle but in individual pots, which means no arguments over who gets the biggest portion!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you'll be trying it.