Creme Egg brownies, shortbread and rocky road feature in Cadbury's 'egg-citing' new cookbook

We've got good news for fans of Cadbury Creme Eggs. Cadbury has launched a very egg-citing cookbook in the run up to Easter and it's a must for chocoholics.

The Cadbury Creme Cookbook is out now and features 60 delicious recipes – all of which contain Creme Eggs.

With everything from Creme Egg millionaire's shortbread to Creme Egg on sourdough toast and Creme Egg pavlova, the book has a recipe for everyone.

The Cadbury Creme Egg Chocolate Pots caught our eye (Credit: Cadbury)

Cadbury teamed up with Great British Bake Off star Martha Collins for the book, which is priced at £9.99 and out now in stores such as Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's and on the Cadbury Gifts Direct website.

From profiteroles and pavlovas to brownies and breads, Cadbury said it has worked "egg-ceptionally hard" to find a way to hatch a Creme Egg into any treat.

And the brand doesn't seem to be discriminating between sweet and savoury snacks – a Creme Egg has been included to add a gooey touch to every dish.

The Cadbury Creme Egg fudge makes the perfect Easter gift (Credit: Cadbury)

You can choose from the delicious Creme Egg Chocolate Pots – individual gooey pots of chocolate that are topped with broken Creme Eggs.

There are also desserts – the Banana Pavlova and the Creme Egg Bread & Butter Pudding sounds delicious, while there's also a Creme Egg Chocolate Roulade that could test your baking skills!

If you're looking to handmade gifts – after washing your hands thoroughly, of course – then there's fudge, rocky road and shortbread bites to be made.

Cadbury said the book is "bursting with cracking" recipes for avid bakers to "get gooey" about.

The Cadbury Creme Egg cookbook is out now (Credit: Cadbury)

Of course, home bakers have been adding their favourite Easter treats to recipes for decades, but the chocolatier said that, this year, it wanted to bring a range of mouth-watering recipes together in a cookbook.

Raphael Capitani, brand manager for Creme Egg, said: "We’ve been on a culinary quest curating the Cadbury Creme Egg Cookbook with 60 delicious Creme Egg recipes."

He added: "Whether you’ve got a bake sale, a birthday or looking for an ideal gift for a Cadbury Creme Egg fan, this book is for you!"

There's even Cadbury Creme Egg on sourdough toast (Credit: Cadbury)

We would most definitely count the sugary snack as a store cupboard essential, so we make him right!

