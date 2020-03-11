Cadbury launches 'delicious' Crunchie Eggs that are 'embedded with honeycomb pieces'

The Easter treats keep on coming and we think it's going to be pretty hard to top these little beauties.

Let us introduce you to Cadbury's Crunchie Eggs – 125g of chocolatey honeycomb deliciousness!

"Delicious milk chocolate Easter eggs with golden honeycomb Crunchie pieces," the blurb states.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevs Snack Reviews (@kevssnackreviews) on Mar 10, 2020 at 6:43am PDT

Foodie bloggers are raving about the eggs, including Kev's Snack Reviews, who posted a picture of the sweets – which are imports from Australia – to Instagram.

"Another product to put in the 'Jealous of Australia' category!" the post stated.

Kev added: "In Australia there’s Easter eggs in almost every variety possible and Cadbury Crunchie has been added to the list!"

He also let followers into a little secret – you can actually buy the eggs in the UK.

Online sweet shop GB Gifts is expecting new stock this week and they'll be delivered in time for Easter.

The eggs cost £5.99 a bag, plus P&P.

The eggs will be back in stock on GB Gifts this week (Credit: GB Gifts)

The eggs are made from solid milk chocolate that is studded with Cadbury Crunchie pieces.

The result is "that classic crunchy honeycomb taste".

Kev added: "There’s the unmistakable honeycomb flavour that just blends with the creamy milk chocolate. It seems like an obvious pairing for a solid egg so I’m surprised we don’t get them in the UK."

Followers felt the same, with many admitting they were going to order themselves some for Easter, which is now just a month away.

"I'd love these," said one Crunchie fan, using the hashtag #need.

"They look amazing," said another.

"Bet these are tasty," another commented.

just about eaten the entire packet of @CadburyAU mini Crunchie Eggs… only bought them 2 hours ago. good thing i got 2 packets!! — Scotia 🌈🍾👨‍❤️‍👨 (@Scotjayel) March 24, 2015

this easter my brother has asked for ONLY crunchie eggs. and we shall oblige him. and come easter monday he'll never eat crunchie again — ✍️ (@miccaeli) April 15, 2014

"The dream," said another, while one Crunchie fan declared the treats were a "game changer".

"Sweet Jesus," said another, in what we can only assume was an unintentional Easter gag.

Others said they might plan a trip down under, just to pick up some of the eggs!

"They are from Australia!!" said one chocoholic, tagging their pal.

"Then we should go!" came the reply.

While some thought the eggs appeared too good to be true.

"I'm praying these are real," said one soon-to-be fan.

Oh they are, and we can't wait to try them!

