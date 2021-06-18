Cadbury Caramilk is finally launching in the UK and to say fans of the bar – previously only available in Australia – are delighted would be an understatement.

Yes, although the country is on the green list, it’s on the other side of the world.

And imagine all the Caramilks you can buy instead of that airfare!

Cadbury is finally bringing the Caramilk to our shores (Credit: Supplied)

What has Cadbury said about the Caramilk launch?

Cadbury has revealed the new bar is launching int he UK later this month.

It’s sold out time and again in Oz, and if comments on Twitter from UK fans are anything to go by, expect the same to happen here.

“As soon as you try it, you can understand why it’s so popular,” a Cadbury rep said.

With its golden blend of caramelised white chocolate, it boasts a winning combination of melt-in-the-mouth golden caramel chocolate, combined with a smooth silky texture.

If you don’t want to share, 37g bars will cost 69p (Credit: Supplied)

How much will it cost?

Three bars are set to hit supermarket shelves nationwide at the end of this month.

The 90g bar has an RRP of £1.50, the 80g bar costs £1, while the 37g bar has a 69p RRP.

Of course, shops can set their own prices, so look out for introductory offers.

Cadbury’s Beatrice Berutti said: “We’re excited to announce that Cadbury is launching its Cadbury Caramilk bar in the UK this summer.

If it’s anything like Australia, the bars will be loved by everyone!

“After we heard Aussie fans’ reaction and their love for the Caramilk bar, we knew we had to add this popular classic to our range in a new and improved format.

“I’d encourage everyone to keep their eyes peeled for the bars hitting the shelves, if it’s anything like Australia, the bars will be loved by everyone!”

What have Caramilk fans said?

Fans of the chocolate bar are gleeful about the news.

“Cadbury is bringing out Caramilk in the UK – my life is complete,” declared one.

“Caramilk is coming to the UK!!!!!” screamed another.

“Whoop whoop!” said another fan.

