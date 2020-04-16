Burger King reopens stores for delivery but it'll only serve THREE menu items

Fast food chain Burger King will today reopen some of its stores for delivery only.

The joyous news comes after KFC reopened 11 of its restaurants earlier this week.

Burger fans will no doubt be thrilled at the announcement, with many hoping that McDonald's will follow suit and start opening its restaurants next.

Burger King is reopening restaurants for delivery only (Credit: Cover Images)

The Burger King stores will serve a stripped-back menu and staff have been given gloves and masks.

They have also been trained in operating a hygienic delivery-only kitchen.

Read more: Peter Andre gives son Junior a buzzcut

Staff will also be given social distancing training.

So far, Burger King has announced plans to reopen four stores today (April 16).

Katie Evans, marketing director at Burger King UK, said: "We hope that re-opening these restaurants for delivery services goes some way to lifting our customers’ spirits in these difficult times.

Fans will be able to enjoy a Whopper once more (Credit: Burger King)

Burger fans will be able to order their Whopper fix from two stores in Bristol, one in Swindon and one in Coventry.

The reopenings are part of a phased plan and the chain said it hopes to open more branches in the coming weeks.

Only three items available

Fans of the flame-grilled taste will only be able to order three menu items, though.

The Whopper, the store's Bacon Double Cheeseburger and the Chicken Royale will be the only things available to order.

Read more: The Chase recruits a brand-new Chaser

Burger King will also provide 1,000 meals a week to NHS staff based near the open restaurants.

We hope that re-opening these restaurants for delivery goes some way to lifting our customers’ spirits.

Evans added: "We want to demonstrate how appreciative everyone at Burger King UK is of their efforts in these unprecedented times."

You'll also be able t enjoy a Chicken Royale (Credit: Burger King)

Like KFC, it's thought that BK customers will only be able to order via Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Lockdown extended

The government ordered restaurants to close last month under strict UK lockdown measures.

It's thought that Dominic Raab is preparing to make an announcement about extending the measures later today.

He is expected to tell Brits they will need to stay at home for another three weeks.

It comes as a new report states that restaurants, coffee shops and estate agents will be the first to reopen when lockdown eases.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.