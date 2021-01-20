Lorraine Kelly distracted breakfast TV viewers with her dress today (January 20) – a questionable zebra-print number.

During her ITV show, the 61-year-old presenter sported a silk pink dress, which was covered in the exotic animal.

However, unknown to Lorraine, it actually featured a pretty rude pattern as two zebras appeared to be “frolicking”.

Lorraine Kelly distracted breakfast TV viewers with her silk zebra dress (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly: What did breakfast TV viewers say?

As the Scottish presenter interviewed singer Olly Alexander, fans couldn’t help but notice the pattern on Lorraine’s outfit.

On Twitter, one pointed out: “Love Lorraine, but have been distracted by the zebras on her dress. Looks like they’re having a good time.”

A second said: “Filth!!!”

Meanwhile, a third asked: “@reallorraine PLEASE tell me where the pink zebra dress is from?! #lorraine.”

The ITV star was called out for wearing the questionable dress (Credit: ITV)

The online commotion didn’t go unnoticed by the host, who later addressed her outfit choice.

She explained: “I can see many of you been talking about my dress.

“Amy on Twitter pointed out that the zebras look like they’re having a good time.”

The cameraman then zoomed to show an up-close shot of her outfit.

Lorraine was left in hysterics over the ‘frolicking’ zebras (Credit: ITV)

She added: “They look like they are frolicking.”

It costs £49.99 and is from Zara.

Lorraine isn’t the only ITV star to get viewers talking today, with Susanna Reid dividing fans over her plunging dress on GMB.

Lorraine opens up on her weight gain

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the much-loved host discussed her recent weight gain.

Over the course of lockdown, Lorraine admitted to going up a dress size after indulging on chocolate and biscuits.

'Thank you to all the people who have pointed out that the zebras are frolicking and romping'. @reallorraine's dress is the unexpected star of today's show. 😂🦓 pic.twitter.com/V38PmYqAyt — Lorraine (@lorraine) January 20, 2021

However, the presenter is hoping to shift the extra pounds by “eating more sensibly” and working on her fitness.

She told Hello!: “I’ve been comfort eating during the pandemic and trying to find solace in jumbo-sized bars of fruit and nut chocolate and entire packets of ginger snaps.

“As a result, I have gone up a dress size, but I will try hard to substitute the sweets and crisps for fruit. But there’s no way I’m going to deny myself food or go on a silly faddy diet.”

As well as taking part in Dry January, Lorraine explained she’s also joining online fitness classes and regularly walking her dog.

