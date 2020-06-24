B&M's £5 dog cooling mat is back just in time for the hottest day of the year

With Britain in the grip of a heatwave, spare a thought for your loyal dog.

Underneath their fur coat they must be sweltering.

But thanks to bargain home store B&M, help is at hand.

The shop has brought back its fruit-themed pet cooling mats and they only cost a fiver.

The popular dog cooling mat is back (Credit: B&M)

The Pet Cooling Fruit Mat comes in four different styles.

You can pick from a watermelon design, orange, kiwi or lemon.

All work to cool your dog when it sits on the mat.

Read more: The VW Campervan range is perfect for your summer staycation

"Help keep your pet cool this summer with this Cooling Fruit Mat," the blurb reads.

Keep Fido's cool

"The mat automatically cools when your pet sits on it, helping to keep them cool and comfortable in hot weather," it added.

The mat measures 60cm in diameter and is one of a range of accessories designed to help your pet keep its cool in the warmer weather.

If you're sitting out in the garden and there's no shade, B&M's Raised Pet Bed with Canopy is your go-to.

The raised dog bed comes with a detachable sun shade (Credit: B&M)

Fido will love chilling out – literally – underneath its shady canopy.

It costs £20 and is also in store now.

You can detach the canopy and use the raised bed indoors, too.

Read more: It's gin o'cock thanks to Lidl's new cocktail in a can range

It's available in green and grey colourways.

Pets At Home's cooling dog range

Meanwhile, pet store Pets At Home has just launched a range of cooling accessories.

They're designed to keep pets from overheating in the summer sun.

Plus, from Wednesday (June 24) until Thursday July 9, selected products in the cooling range will be included in a 25% off promotion.

Let Fido take a dip in his own paddling pool (Credit: Pets At Home)

There are cooling mats, cooling vests and cooling collars on sale.

But we like the look of the snazzy doggie paddling pool – and Fido looks to be enjoying taking a dip, too!

It's been "carefully designed to be strong and durable to withstand excitable dogs", said a rep.

Beer for dogs!

There are freezable ice cream toys, pet sunscreen and even a dog-friendly bottle of beer.

Yes, really!

With foreign holidays seeming a long way off for many, we’re turning to our gardens this summer and getting out and about with our pets in the sunshine.

Bottom Sniffer Beer for dogs is an online exclusive so you won't find it in store.

Instead, head online and pick up a bottle for £2.49.

"Bottom Sniffer Beer for dogs provides the ultimate refreshment after a hard day," the blurb reads.

"This non-alcoholic, non-carbonated doggy tipple will have other dogs bottom sniffing with jealousy and gives dogs real 'tail swagger' making them the leader of the pack," it added.

Treat your pooch to a Bottom Sniffer beer (Credit: Pets At Home)

Claire Gavin of Pets At Home revealed: "With foreign holidays seeming a long way off for many, we’re turning to our gardens this summer and getting out and about with our pets in the sunshine."

She added: "But just as the sun can be damaging to our skin, it poses a risk for the health of our pets too. We know that keeping pets cool during the summer months can be a challenge, so our new range has been created with the health, welfare and safety needs of our pets top of mind, whilst ensuring they can keep cool and have fun in the sun too."

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us how your dog is coping in the heat.