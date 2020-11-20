B&M has launched Baileys Melt in the Middle Chocolate Puddings and they looks delicious.

The new desserts feature a moreish chocolate sponge that’s filled with an oozing “Baileys flavoured sauce”.

Brits are thrilled about the new launch, with some even admitting they’ll enjoy the dessert instead of Christmas pudding come December 25.

There’s a new Baileys dessert in town (Credit: B&M)

What did B&M say about the Baileys dessert?

B&M shared the news of the launch on Instagram.

The post read: “How tasty do these melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings from @Baileys sound?!

“They seem like a properly festive treat, especially if you’re big fans of #Baileys!” the post added.

The post concluded with what is surely a bit of a silly question.

“WHO fancies trying these?!” it asked.

Well, only about 5,000 people, who quickly took to the social media site and liked the picture.

More than a thousand shared comments on the post, many of whom added the love heart eyes or the drooling emoji.

The Baileys Melt In The Middle Chocolate Puddings cost £2 for two (Credit: B&M)

‘These look and sound like heaven’

“These sound good,” said one soon-to-be shopper.

“OMG these sound and look like heaven,” another quickly commented.

“This is all I need!” said another.

This is my kind of dessert. I’m going to B&M tomorrow so I’ll stock up.

“I’ll take 36,” another quipped.

“This is all I need!” another Baileys fan declared.

“Ohhhh looks delicious,” another said.

“This is my kind of dessert,” another declared. “I’m going to B&M tomorrow so I’ll stock up,” they said tagging a pal.

“Oh my god we need these in our lives,” said another, telling a friend about the exciting new launch.

How will you eat yours?

Others had a pretty delicious serving suggestion.

“Looks nice. I’ll have them with some Baileys cream, yum yum,” they declared.

Earlier this week ED! revealed that Tesco had started selling three different types of Baileys cream.

One of them is even flavoured with salted caramel.

Other B&M followers admitted they were planning on bypassing the traditional Christmas pudding this year in favour of the dessert.

“We need these for our Christmas pud alternatives,” said one dessert lover, tagging a pal.

“Most definitely!” came the reply.

Where can I buy them and how much are they?

If you want to sample the delicious new Baileys desserts, head to your nearest B&M and keep your eyes peeled.

The Melt In The Middle Baileys Chocolate Puddings come in a pack of two and cost £2.

The B&M Instagram post also revealed you can get them at Heron Foods, should you not have a B&M nearby.

