B&M has launched Baileys Chocolate Twists and they look entirely delicious.

It’s the second piece of Baileys news ED! brings you today (November 17), having earlier revealed Asda is selling a litre bottle of Baileys for a tenner this weekend.

This time, however, the Baileys news is also chocolate related.

So we think you’ll agree it’s a pretty big deal.

The Baileys Chocolate Twists are in store at B&M now (Credit: Amazon)

B&M launches Baileys Chocolate Twists

Posting to Instagram, B&M revealed it had a new addition to its shelves this week.

Introducing the Baileys Chocolate Twists!

They are “light and crispy wafers” that are filled with a Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur ganache.

Not only that, they’re wrapped in a smooth milk chocolate.

Rich, creamy and infused with the unmistakable flavour of Baileys, they’re being billed as the perfect after-dinner treat.

Sometimes the choice between dessert and post-dinner drink is a pretty tricky choice, but with these little beauties you can happily combine the two.

The chocolate-coated wafers have a Baileys ganache centre (Credit: Vermont Country Store)

What did B&M say about the launch?

Posting to Instagram, the store said: “Treat yourself this winter with Baileys Chocolate Twists… they taste as good as they sound!

“They’re exactly the sort of chocolate we need to get ourselves into the #Christmas spirit – and they’re just £2,” the post added.

“Another one to add to the collection on the next trip!” said one Baileys fan on the post.

What an absolute dream. I need these in my life right now.

“This is another reason to go to B&M,” another soon-to-be shopper commented.

“Keep your eyes peeled for these bad boys next time you’re in B&M,” another fan pleaded, tagging their pal.

‘Posh’ Cadbury Fingers

Another said they looked like “posh” Cadbury Fingers.

“Yes please!” another declared.

“Get in my face,” another rather eloquently put.

“What an absolute dream,” said another. “I need these in my life right now.”

Best served with more Baileys!

Another had quite the indulgent serving suggestion for the Chocolate Twists.

“Oooh imagine some of these in your ice cream with some Baileys poured over,” they said drooling.

If you want to try them out, grab your face mask and pop along to your nearest B&M store.

They’ll set you back just £2 per box and promise to get you into the Christmas spirit.

