B&M is selling 5.5 litre tubs of Carte Dor ice cream for £4 and there's two flavours to choose from

Although you might not believe it to look out of the window, the weather is set to improve – and B&M has just the thing to help you see out the warmer weather.

It is selling huge vats of ice cream for a ridiculously low price.

The bargain store posted the offer on its Instagram page and warned that stocks won't last long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B&M Stores (@bm_stores) on Jul 8, 2020 at 4:44am PDT

"Calling all ice cream fans," the post read, accompanied by several ice cream emojis.

"These 5.5 LITRE tubs of #CarteDor ice cream are available in both B&M and @heronfoods for just £4!!" it added.

Read more: Godiva's White Chocolate Liqueur launches in the UK

Then came the warning…

"Hurry – they'll be gone QUICK so don't miss out!" it added.

The tubs are the size you're more used to seeing in ice cream parlours, not in the frozen aisle of your local supermarket.

Hurry – they'll be gone QUICK so don't miss out!

B&M then gave a glimpse of the flavours and asked its followers a very important question.

"WHICH would you choose – Caramel or Mint?" the post concluded.

A much smaller tub of the mint is on sale in supermarkets for £3.50 (Credit: Sainsbury's)

Carte Dor's classic mint chocolate ice cream costs £3.50 for a one litre tub at Sainsbury's.

It features mint dairy ice cream with dark chocolate pieces.

And, if you're a fan, B&M is most definitely the place to stock up, should you have room in your freezer!

Read more: Aldi launches £7 bargain dupe of Moët's £60 Ice Imperial champagne

The caramel flavour was out of stock in most places we checked online, so it could be an end-of-the-line sale taking place at B&M.

It features smooth caramel flavour ice cream infused with caramel pieces.

"Omg £4 mate WTFFFFF," said one ice cream fan tagging their pal. "Where’s nearest!?"

"Oh my days," another commented.

"I need this right now!" said another, tagging their B&M loving pal.

"Which one though?" came the reply.

"Caramel!"

The caramel is out of stock at most supermarkets (Credit: Iceland)

"OMG I need these," said another with the love heart eyes emoji.

"I love B&M," declared another.

"You asked me what I'd like for my birthday," said another in a subtle hint to their pal.

" I suddenly need to go to B&M,' another commented.

"I'm gonna need a bigger freezer," declared another.

We couldn't agree more… Excuse us while we go and free up some freezer space!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you've spotted them in store.