Baileys fans should head to Asda to snap up the store’s epic Black Friday booze deal.

For one weekend only, the supermarket is launching an amazing deal on a bottle of the Original Irish Cream Liqueur.

The one litre bottle usually has an RRP of £20.

However, after already slashing the price as part of its roll back, Asda is going one step further from Thursday (November 19).

The one litre bottle of Baileys is one of the supermarket’s Black Friday deals (Credit: Asda)

Baileys on offer at Asda this Black Friday

The deal was originally spotted on the Hot UK Deals site and it’s sent the internet into meltdown.

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without a generous slug of Baileys.

And, after the year 2020 has turned out to be, the latest Baileys offer most certainly sweetens the prospect of a potential Christmas lockdown.

Baileys is on special in Asda. It is officially beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The deal is predicted to be so popular, some 500,000 bottles are expected to be snapped up before it ends on Sunday (November 22).

The one litre bottle usually sells for £20.

At the moment Asda has it on roll back for £12.

However, later this week it’ll price drop down to just £10 as part of the store’s Black Friday offering.

How much is it elsewhere?

If you’re buying the same bottle on Amazon you can expect to pay a whopping £21.99.

The Bottle Club has it for £19.90.

Tesco is currently selling it for £15, although it’s £12 if you’re a Clubcard holder.

The Original Irish Cream is a Christmas staple (Credit: Baileys)

‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’

One Brit was clearly planning on stocking up on the deal and overindulging.

They asked their Twitter followers to “pray” for them.

“One litre Baileys is £12 in Tesco right now and £10 in Asda from next week. Pray for me!” they quipped.

“Got to love Asda,” said another upon hearing the bargain news.

“Baileys is on special in Asda. It is officially beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” said another.

“Yes please!” said another. “Baileys coffees and hot chocolates for me.”

