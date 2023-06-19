Brit admits eating his own dog after getting lost in Amazon rainforest was ‘terrible thing’: ‘That’s how I survived’

British explorer Benedict Allen has admitted to eating his own dog after getting lost in the Amazon rainforest.

Benedict has described it as being a “terrible thing”, however, he revealed it was how he survived more than five weeks in the jungle.

Benedict was lost in the rainforest (Credit: ITV)

British explorer Benedict Allen lost in the Amazon rainforest

Back in 1983, Benedict found himself lost in the Amazon rainforest for five weeks. At the age of 22, Benedict flew to South America to cross between the Orinoco and Amazon river mouths.

He was attacked by gold miners at night who were carrying knives. To this day, he claims he doesn’t know why they attacked or chased him. However, he believes they were drunk and thought that he’d stolen something.

“They came for me in the night with knives and I jumped into my canoe and escaped but my canoe capsized and I lost everything and I had to walk out of the forest,” he told the Daily Mail.

The explorer was forced to eat his own dog (Credit: ITV)

Benedict Allen forced to eat his dog

Benedict then went on to say that he had been forced to eat his own dog during his five weeks in the rainforest. He described it as a “terrible, terrible thing”.

“It was terrible, terrible thing and I wouldn’t really wish it on anyone. But the fact is I had two sorts of malaria and I had to somehow get out of the forest. And I knew that the dog was dying and I was dying so my one chance was to kill the dog and get a bit of flesh and get a bit of food and that’s how I survived,” he said.

He then went on to say that his mental state changed a lot during his rainforest ordeal.

Benedict survived 5 weeks in the rainforest (Credit: Wild Frontiers / YouTube)

How did he survive?

Benedict then went on to say that he couldn’t believe he could walk 100 miles, let alone 100 paces in the rainforest. He explained that for every 100 paces, he would make a notch in his stick.

“And that’s the way I did it. Slowly, slowly, slowly, every day. Walking, walking, counting every pace. Because what happens is the whole thing’s overwhelming. That’s what it feels like at first. You just think: ‘I can’t do it, I can’t do it.’ But you can do the next pace and you can do the next 100 paces, so gradually you work away at that target and eventually, I got out,” he said.

He said that the key thing was “tricking” himself into believing he had a future.

