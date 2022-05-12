If BBQ food is on the menu this weekend, there’s now no need to get into a sweat over your sausages.

That’s because a BBQ hotline for beleaguered Brits is offering one-to-one training from a top Australian chef.

As the UK looks forward to a few balmy days, Aussie chef Tony Howell is stepping in to teach Britain how to barbecue properly.

And it’s perfect timing with temperatures set to be hotter than Turkey in some parts of the country.

Aussie chef Tony is offering his tips for the perfect BBQ food this weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

BBQ food helpline launches

With 55% of the nation admitting to being total failures behind the grill, the helpline comes not a moment too soon.

In a new survey of 2,000 Brits commissioned by WesternAustralia.com, a whopping 70% confessed to burning or overcooking their grub.

Meanwhile, more than a third of those surveyed (37%) revealed they’d undercooked food and even served up raw meat to guests.

Yuk!

How the BBQ hotline works

So, to make make sure the burgers are banging and the pork is perfect, celebrity cook Howell will be answering questions this Saturday (May 14).

He’ll be around between 11am and 2pm from his home in Perth via the BBQ Hotline.

“So many people are guilty of cremating burgers, sausages, even veggies on the grill due to lack of knowledge and confidence.

“With a bit of care, attention, and with a few notes from Down Under, we’ll have you grilling like a pro in no time,” he grinned.

Get in touch with your burning questions and book a slot with Tony by emailing BBQHotline@WesternAustralia.com.

The biggest BBQ blunders have been revealed (Credit: Cover Images)

Top tips for BBQ food

The award-winning chef has already dished up some of his top tips for staging a brilliant barbie.

He says you should always start with a clean BBQ.

Read more: Gordon’s launches new Pink Gin cupcakes

Oil your grill to stop sticking, choose chicken thighs over breast and coat veggies in fresh herbs, olive oil and vinegar.

He added: “With more than 45% of people apprehensive about cooking for vegetarians and vegans, opt for tofu. It’s hard to burn and can be easily cubed and skewered.”

BBQ blunders revealed

The survey also revealed the biggest BBQ blunders.

The top – with 70% – of the vote, was burning food.

Some 55% of respondents admitted dropping food on the floor.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia: Are Tamara and Mitch still together?

Others didn’t even get as far as the grill, with 53% struggling to light the BBQ.

A mucky 44% haven’t cleaned it from the time before, while 40% didn’t grease the grill.

Some 39% didn’t get enough food for their guess, while 37% served up undercooked food.

Meanwhile, 34% let the BBQ go out while cooking 27% went the other way, though, setting fire to something in the garden!

Lastly, 27% forgot to light the gas or coals.

Will you be having a BBQ this weekend? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.