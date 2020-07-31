Baileys Vanilla Chocolate Desire and Double Chocolate Luxury ice cream cones have fans drooling

Nearly everything can be improved with Baileys and ice cream is no exception - so welcome Baileys Vanilla Chocolate Desire.

Foodie fans have spotted a delicious addition to the Baileys ice cream range which could prove the perfect treat in this heat.

Instagrammer @kevssnackreviews posted a pic of a box of Baileys Vanilla Chocolate Desire ice creams this afternoon (Friday, July 31).

Baileys Double Chocolate Luxury ice creams

He also came across some Baileys Double Chocolate Luxury ice creams, too.

Have you seen Baileys Vanilla Chocolate Desire ice creams? (Credit: Instagram @kevssnackreviews)

The packaging on both products clearly shows they are cones, everybody's favourite summer ice cream arrangement.

According to the post's caption, the boxes of ice cream cones were found in a Poundland store.

However, it is not clear how widely available the ice creams are across the company nationwide.

Indeed, neither the Baileys Vanilla Chocolate Desire nor the Double Chocolate Luxury ice creams seem to be stocked by many supermarkets online.

Keen (Credit: Instagram @kevssnackreviews)

So if you see them while you're shopping, make sure you bag us a few boxes!

Nonetheless, dozens of hungry followers posted 'drooling' and 'heart eyes' emojis as hundreds more gave the post a 'Like'.

The amount of Baileys products that are available seems never-ending - and that's just the way we like it.

We recently reported about another spot on item from Baileys for the summer.

'Taste of a summer afternoon'

Oh go on then (Credit: Baileys)

The Baileys Raspberry Ripple Cooler cocktail is said to capture the "taste of a summer afternoon" in a glass.

It brings together Baileys mixed with fresh British raspberries. That sounds pretty much like the kind of summer afternoon we can enjoy!

Baileys adds: "The cocktail hits the trend of being perfect for alfresco evenings with its grown-up fruity flavours."

And unsurprisingly since it is named after an ice cream, the Raspberry Ripple Cooler also contains a scoop or two.

Bow down to the King

Ice cream whatever the weather (Credit: Iceland)

In other ice cream news, we're still licking our lips over Iceland's King cones.

The frozen food supermarket reckons their Kings are double the size of any other Cornetto-style cone they sell.

They said: "Watch as the kids (and big kids) gawk at the size of these giant cones – there’s no way anyone’s eating these without a massive smile on their face."

And another recent visit to Poundland for @kevssnackreviews also turned up some delectable goodies.

Last week he spotted a new Oreo cake bar.

