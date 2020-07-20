Baileys unveils its new Raspberry Ripple Cooler cocktail and it's perfect for summer

Baileys has unveiled a sizzling summer cocktail and, here at ED!, we can't wait to try it.

Perhaps traditionally seen as a more of a winter drink, this new drink is a sure-fire summer winner.

Without further ado, let us introduce you to the Baileys Raspberry Ripple Cooler.

The cocktail is said to capture the "taste of a summer afternoon" in a glass and sees Baileys mixed with fresh British raspberries.

The new drink offers the taste of summer in a glass (Credit: Baileys)

And it sounds even more mouthwatering than the brand's delicious Strawberries & Cream liqueur.

Created by drinks columnist Abbie Moulton, the new Baileys "treat-worthy" cocktail is "perfectly light and scrumptious".

Baileys added: "The cocktail hits the trend of being perfect for alfresco evenings with its grown-up fruity flavours."

Read more: B&M reduces the price of its Biscoff & Go dippers

The rep also revealed: "It's the perfect adult treat for picnics and small garden get togethers."

And, seeing as it's named after an ice cream, naturally it contains a scoop or two!

It's the perfect adult treat for picnics and small garden get togethers.

To make the cocktail, you will need 100ml Baileys Original Irish Cream; 80ml coconut milk; 1 x 500ml tub vanilla ice cream; 1 x small bottle raspberry puree, or a tin of raspberries in syrup; and handful of fresh raspberries.

The recipe makes two Raspberry Ripple Coolers, with just under a unit of alcohol in each.

The drink features booze, fruit and ice cream (Credit: Baileys)

First, blend the Baileys and the coconut milk with a handful of ice until it reaches a light, foamy texture.

Next, add one generous spoonful of raspberry puree to the bottom of each glass.

Top with two or three scoops of ice cream and drizzle over another generous helping of raspberry syrup.

Read more: Anti-mask activists branded 'thick' as they descend on London's Hyde Park

Then pour over the Baileys coconut milk mix, so that it comes to just below the top of the ice cream.

Drizzle over the raspberry syrup, top with fresh raspberries and enjoy!

Celebrating British raspberry season

The cocktail is sure to be a popular one, with British raspberry season almost upon us.

The cocktail comes just in time for British raspberry season (Credit: Pexels)

In the past four weeks alone, Brits have bought more than 30% more raspberries than this did this time last year.

We imagine once news of the Baileys Raspberry Ripple Cooler breaks, sales of the soft summer fruit could soar even higher!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you'll be trying it.