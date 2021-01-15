Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake liqueur is making a return to stores this January, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Yes, proving that the Original Irish Cream isn’t just for Christmas, the booze gods have announced the re-release of their pretty pink cake-flavoured drink.

The liqueur was originally only released in America, however, and UK shoppers were gutted because they couldn’t get their hands on a bottle.

However, all that changed this time last year when it headed to our chilly shores just in time for February 14.

The Red Velvet Cupcake liqueur is making a 2021 comeback (Credit: Baileys)

Drink it pink with Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake liqueur

With meals in restaurants and cocktails in fancy bars cancelled this year because of COVID, Valentine’s will have to be celebrated at home.

But that doesn’t mean it should be boring.

And, coming just after the end of Dry January, do we really need any excuse to crack open a bottle?

A rep revealed: “With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to celebrate the ones we love by treating them to something that’s just as special as they are.

“Here to make your romantic moments even sweeter, the cupids at Baileys are bringing back the limited-edition Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake for a second year running.”

You might not be able to go out but this is the perfect Valentine’s date night tipple (Credit: Baileys)

What does it taste like?

Well, as the name suggests, it tastes a lot like a red velvet cupcake.

A red velvet cupcake consists of a light chocolate sponge and it’s topped with a dollop of cream cheese frosting.

And the clever clogs who work at Baileys have managed to smush this into liquid form and bottle it.

Velvety-smooth Baileys Original Irish Cream is luxuriously blended together with the flavours of red velvet. It tastes like fresh chocolate cake with a dollop of cream cheese frosting and just a hint of cocoa powder.

And it’s a triumph.

But they explain it a lot better than us!

“Velvety-smooth Baileys Original Irish Cream is luxuriously blended together with the flavours of red velvet.

“It tastes like fresh chocolate cake with a dollop of cream cheese frosting and a hint of cocoa powder. Utterly irresistible,” the rep added.

Where can I buy it and how much does it cost?

Perfect for your Valentine’s date night, it’s heading into Tesco and Sainsbury’s on January 25.

It contains an ABV of 17% and each bottle has an RRP of £16.

We’ll most definitely be letting you know if it goes on special offer, though!

Here at ED!, we’re all about spreading the love – and the Baileys joy.

Just don’t ask for a glass of ours, as we won’t be sharing that!

