Baileys has launched a boozy Orange Hot Chocolate gift set just in time for Christmas.

Yes, just when you thought Baileys couldn’t get any better, now you can enjoy it in hot chocolate form.

And, not only that, this new set is flavoured with THE flavour of 2020 – chocolate orange!

A new Baileys gift set has launched and Brits can’t wait to buy it (Credit: Asda)

New Baileys Orange Hot Chocolate gift set launches

The new Baileys Orange Hot Chocolate & Mug Gift Set is on sale at Asda now.

You’ll be able to find it in store and online and it costs £7.

The gift set features a mini bottle of Baileys Orange Truffle Liqueur, hot chocolate powder, a mini whisk and a Baileys branded mug.

Instructions on how to make the hot chocolate are also included.

All you need to do is heat 100ml of water and 100ml of milk on the hob until it’s hot but not boiling.

Next, empty the contents of the hot chocolate powder sachet into a cup and pout into the milk mixture while stirring gently with the whisk.

Next, add 50ml of the Baileys Orange Truffle Liqueur and pour into your mug.

It’s now ready to drink, but seeing as it’s Christmas why not add some whipped cream and marshmallows to make it even more delicious!

Top yours with cream, chocolate shavings and maybe even marshmallows (Credit: Unsplash)

Baileys loving Brits react to the news

NewFoodsUK shared a picture of the gift set to Instagram.

The foodie blogger captioned the post: “Baileys Orange Hot Chocolate Gift Set now available at @asda.”

The comments came thick and fast, as did the likes!

“Oh wow!!!” said one soon-to-be fan using the love heart eyes emoji.

Oooooh gimme gimme gimme!

“We could add chocolate orange to our Baileys we’ve already got too!” they said, tagging a pal.

“Yes please!” another Baileys lover commented.

“That sounds delish,” said another.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” another commented.

‘Gimme gimme gimme’

“Oh my god… run to Asda, I’ll meet you there in ten haha,” said another hot chocolate lover tagging their friend.

“Oh Jesus,” came another reply.

“Need to try this,” said another, echoing the thoughts of many.

“This would be just too nice!” said another.

“Oooooh gimme gimme gimme!” another posted.

Well if you feel the same, get your £7 ready and head to Asda where you can pick up the gift set.

Last week new Chocolate Melt In The Middle Baileys puddings launched (Credit: B&M)

More Baileys goodies

Last week brought more good news for Baileys fans as a new dessert launched at B&M.

The Melt In The Middle Chocolate Puddings have an oozing Baileys flavoured sauce centre.

They’re on sale now for £2 for two.

