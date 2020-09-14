Baileys fans, we’ve got some brilliant news to share. The Original Irish Cream masters have turned their hands to biscuits and they look entirely delicious.

While it’s a good idea to wait until after work to indulge in a glass of the liqueur, we’ll be doing no such thing with the biscuits.

Yes, thanks to a team up with biscuit supremo Bahlsen, we can now enjoy a Baileys biccy with our 4 o’clock cuppa.

New Choco Leibniz flavoured with the Original Irish Cream are on sale now (Credit: Bahlsen)

Two new treats to ‘sink your teeth into’

Bahlsen – famous for its Choco Leibniz biscuits – has launched two limited-edition biscuits flavoured with the Original Irish Cream.

And one of them even has a scrummy boozy cream oozing out from beneath a layer of thick milk chocolate.

Read more: Katie Piper on back-to-school anxiety and how her girls will always come first

“This year, there are two new and exciting treats to sink your teeth into,” a Bahlsen rep said.

“Introducing Bahlsen Choco Leibniz Baileys and Bahlsen Baileys Squares.

“That’s right, experts in indulgence, Bahlsen, have teamed up with the treating aficionados at Baileys once again to create the limited-edition biscuits of the season.”

The two new biscuits blend the delicious flavour of the Original Irish Cream with a thick slab of chocolate and delicious biscuit to create ultimate indulgence in just one bite.

“The result? Complete deliciousness,” the rep added.

The Choco Leibniz biscuit features an oozy boozy centre (Credit: Instagram/HelenJTea)

Choco Leibniz Baileys feature a crisp butter biscuit set in silky smooth irresistible continental milk chocolate infused with Baileys Original Irish Cream.

“More chocolate than biscuit, it’s biscuit perfection every time.

“Choco Leibniz Baileys are a little bit fancy and provide the elevated biscuit experience that connoisseurs seek,” the rep added.

Read more: Basil Brush reveals how he once saved Prince Harry’s life

“Nibble the thick milk chocolate edges of your Choco Leibniz and discover the Baileys infusion or bathe it in a homemade cappuccino for added decadence – they deserve more than just dunking!”

Velvety centre

The Baileys Squares, on the other hand, feature a smooth velvety centre infused with the Original Irish Cream sandwiched between two light wafer biscuits.

Choco Leibniz Baileys are a little bit fancy and provide the elevated biscuit experience that connoisseurs seek.

This is then topped with chocolate.

“Sod the diet! Yes please!!!” exclaimed one fan upon hearing the news.

“They got the flavour just right in these biscuits,” blogger Helen J Tea posted on Instagram.

“We MUST find some of these!” declared another.

“We’re all about the Baileys!!!!” another said, tagging their pal.

“Look at the Baileys biscuits,” another cooed with the love heart eyes emoji.

The two packets of biscuits are on sale in Tesco now (Credit: Bahlsen)

“I love these biscuits! Didn’t think they could get better… But they did!” declared another.

Where can I get them?

Well, if you feel the same, you can pick them up now in Tesco.

The Baileys Squares cost £1.79 for a pack of 12, while the Baileys Choco Leibniz cost £1.79 for nine.

They’re set to roll out into other major retailers next month.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be trying them.