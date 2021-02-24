Baileys has launched new Luxe Mini Eggs for Easter and you can buy them online now.

The brand-new chocolates have launched just in time for Easter, with Good Friday falling on April 2 this year.

And, a rep told ED!: “They’re so moorish, you’ll want to eat the whole pack to yourself!”

New Baileys Luxe Mini Eggs are on sale online this Easter (Credit: Carrolls Irish Gifts)

What’s inside the new Baileys Luxe Mini Eggs?

The new indulgent Easter eggs are filled with a “creamy Baileys chocolate filling” and encased in a gold-dusted milk chocolate shell.

You get nine in a packet and, with lockdown still in full swing, you can even order the Easter eggs online.

“Each box includes nine individual gold-finished milk chocolate eggs that are filled with a creamy Baileys chocolate filling making life a bit sweeter,” said a rep.

We promise they are worth shelling out on!

They added that it leaves you with “no egg-scuses not to grab them online” this Easter.

Where can I get the Easter eggs?

You can get the new eggs online now from Carrolls Irish Gifts. They’re on sale for £6.23 per box.

However, they’ll soon be on the Lir Chocolates website here, where they’ll have an RRP of just £5.

The Strawberries & Cream Egg is back for 2021 (Credit: Baileys)

Which other Baileys Easter eggs can I get online?

There’s actually a trio of treats on offers for fans of the Original Irish Cream this Easter.

The drinks brand has announced the return of the “completely irresistible” Baileys Strawberries & Cream and Salted Caramel Easter eggs for 2021.

The Strawberries & Cream egg features a white chocolate shell with a “fruity explosion of dried strawberry pieces” running through it.

It also comes with four milk chocolate hearts, each with a truffle filling that tastes just like the Strawberries & Cream liqueur.

Fans of salted caramel and Baileys are also in luck (Credit: Baileys)

One for salted caramel fans

The Salted Caramel egg, meanwhile, features a smooth milk chocolate shell embedded with crunchy salted caramel pieces.

It also includes four chocolates, but these little beauties are oozing with a Baileys salted caramel centre.

All three Easter offerings will be on the Lir Chocolates website soon, while you can also pick them up online at Studio and Amazon.

