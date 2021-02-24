Easter eggs online
Baileys launches new Luxe Mini Eggs for Easter and you can get them online now

It's one of three Baileys Easter eggs on sale this year

By Nancy Brown

Baileys has launched new Luxe Mini Eggs for Easter and you can buy them online now.

The brand-new chocolates have launched just in time for Easter, with Good Friday falling on April 2 this year.

And, a rep told ED!: “They’re so moorish, you’ll want to eat the whole pack to yourself!”

baileys Easter egg
New Baileys Luxe Mini Eggs are on sale online this Easter (Credit: Carrolls Irish Gifts)

What’s inside the new Baileys Luxe Mini Eggs?

The new indulgent Easter eggs are filled with a “creamy Baileys chocolate filling” and encased in a gold-dusted milk chocolate shell.

You get nine in a packet and, with lockdown still in full swing, you can even order the Easter eggs online.

Read more: Baileys launches mini cupcakes inspired by its favourite liqueur flavours 

“Each box includes nine individual gold-finished milk chocolate eggs that are filled with a creamy Baileys chocolate filling making life a bit sweeter,” said a rep.

We promise they are worth shelling out on!

They added that it leaves you with “no egg-scuses not to grab them online” this Easter.

Where can I get the Easter eggs?

You can get the new eggs online now from Carrolls Irish Gifts. They’re on sale for £6.23 per box.

However, they’ll soon be on the Lir Chocolates website here, where they’ll have an RRP of just £5.

Easter eggs online
The Strawberries & Cream Egg is back for 2021 (Credit: Baileys)

Which other Baileys Easter eggs can I get online?

There’s actually a trio of treats on offers for fans of the Original Irish Cream this Easter.

The drinks brand has announced the return of the “completely irresistible” Baileys Strawberries & Cream and Salted Caramel Easter eggs for 2021.

Read more: Home Bargains launches Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur for Easter

“We promise they are worth shelling out on!” said the rep.

The Strawberries & Cream egg features a white chocolate shell with a “fruity explosion of dried strawberry pieces” running through it.

It also comes with four milk chocolate hearts, each with a truffle filling that tastes just like the Strawberries & Cream liqueur.

Baileys Salted Caramel egg
Fans of salted caramel and Baileys are also in luck (Credit: Baileys)

One for salted caramel fans

The Salted Caramel egg, meanwhile, features a smooth milk chocolate shell embedded with crunchy salted caramel pieces.

It also includes four chocolates, but these little beauties are oozing with a Baileys salted caramel centre.

All three Easter offerings will be on the Lir Chocolates website soon, while you can also pick them up online at Studio and Amazon.

Which will you choose? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

