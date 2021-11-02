Baileys has released the ultimate hot chocolate to celebrate the festive season.

And, even better than that, the new Hot Chocolate Bombe will be available as a free gift to anyone who purchases a bottle of Baileys Original Irish Cream.

If you’re a fan of Baileys or know someone who is, this will make the perfect Christmas present.

Baileys has launched a new festive treat (Credit: Carolls Irish Gifts)

What is the Baileys Hot Chocolate Bombe?

This chocolatey treat is perfect for braving the cold winter weather with a tasty hot chocolate.

It consists of a heavenly combination of Baileys Irish Cream and Lir’s velvety smooth chocolate.

Pop the Hot Chocolate Bombe into your favourite mug and marvel as the chocolate melts into an explosion of delicious flavours when you pour on warm milk.

If you really want to treat yourself, you can add 50ml of Baileys Original Irish Cream, whipped cream and a sparkler for that extra wow factor.

Go on, it is nearly Christmas after all!

The Baileys Hot Chocolate Bombes come in a pack of three (Credit: Matalan)

Where can I buy it?

The irresistible Hot Chocolate Bombe will be sold exclusively in selected Asda stores and will only be available for a limited amount of time.

Once they’re gone this festive season, they’re gone!

Asda is the only place you’ll be able to pick one up for free, too, with every purchase of a 70cl bottle of the Original Irish Cream.

The offer starts this Thursday (November 4).

However, if you miss out you can also buy a three-pack of the delicious Hot Chocolate Bombes.

It’ll be sold at Morrisons, Asda, Matalan and B&M for only £5.

A Christmasy treat

The new release will make a wonderful gift to share with your loved ones this Christmas.

Or a great late-night snack if you can’t bear to give the delicious treat away.

But whether it’s a gift to a friend or a treat for yourself, the Hot Chocolate Bombe is definitely worth adding to your Christmas list.

