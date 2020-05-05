Baileys launches new chocolate-topped Strawberries & Cream liqueur biscuits

Listen up Baileys fans, we have some pretty delicious news to share!

And, if you love the brand's Strawberries & Cream liqueur, this one's for you.

Let us introduce you to the new Baileys biscuits. Yes, you read that correctly!

Baileys has teamed up with biscuit brand Bahlsen to launch the new Baileys Squares Strawberries & Cream biscuits.

The new Strawberries & Cream biscuits are on sale now (Credit: Baileys)

The biscuits take their delicious flavour from the Irish Cream liqueur of the same name.

Nothing sums up the taste of summer more than strawberries and cream.

And, with the absence of Wimbledon this year, the new biscuits are surely the next best thing.

Especially because they come topped with a delicious milk chocolate square.

A rep from the drinks brand told ED!: "This iconic British summertime combination is guaranteed to make your tastebuds sing."

Get yours before they're gone!

The biscuits feature a velvety smooth centre layer infused with the taste of Baileys Strawberries & Cream.

Where to buy them

It is sandwiched between a delicate, light wafer biscuit and a luxurious continental milk chocolate square.

The limited-edition treats cost £1.79 for a 125g packet of 12 biscuits.

Strawberries and cream offer the ultimate taste of summer (Credit: Pexels)

You can buy them in store at Waitrose now. However, a Baileys rep told ED! they will be available to buy online by the "end of the week".

"Get yours before they're gone," they teased.

"Move over ice cream and see ya frappuccino – there’s a new indulgent summer treat in town that’s set to take the nation by storm," a statement said.

"Experts in indulgence, Bahlsen, have teamed up with treating aficionados at Baileys to create the biscuit of the season – Bahlsen Baileys Squares Strawberries & Cream," it added.

For "optimum enjoyment", however, the biscuits are best paired with an afternoon cup of tea for an "indulgent moment of me time".

Or with a slug of the actual liqueur, which is what we'll be doing!

The Strawberries & Cream range is expanding (Credit: Baileys)

And, although the Wimbledon tennis tournament isn't going ahead this summer, each packet of the new biscuits offers shoppers the chance to win private tennis lessons.

Earlier this year, Baileys launched its new chocolate hearts filled with the Strawberries & Cream liqueur.

Easter also saw the hearts sold alongside a white chocolate Strawberries & Cream Baileys Easter egg.

We most certainly predict a sell-out!

