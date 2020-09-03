Baileys launches delicious new Marbled Celebration Cake and it’s on sale now!

Baileys has launches a Marbled Celebration Cake and, we think you’ll agree, it looks entirely divine.

The Original Irish Cream liqueur is something of an autumn/winter staple.

As the colder nights draw in, there’s nothing better than a warming glass of Baileys as you whack on the heating and chill out in front of the TV.

And now all that delicious Irish Cream flavour has been captured in a new cake.

The Marbled Cake is most definitely on our must-try list (Credit: Baileys)

New must-try Baileys cake launches

It features a classic chocolate and marbled sponge filled and topped with Baileys-flavoured frosting.

It looks as good as it promises to taste, too, with a stylish marble effect blended around the outside.

The cake is finished with teardrops of chocolate-flavoured frosting and edible chocolate curls and decorations.

“It’s the perfect, indulgent centrepiece for any Instagram-worthy celebration spread!” a rep told ED!.

The Marbled Cake is the latest addition to brand's range of adult-only, alcohol-infused cakes.

The Marbled Cake is the latest addition to brand’s range of adult-only, alcohol-infused cakes.

The range includes cakes suitable for all occasions, including the most recent summer favourite, the Baileys Strawberries & Cream cake.

The brand’s Jack Cook-Broussine said: “As our Baileys range continues to do so well, we’re always looking for new ways to create delicious cutting-edge cakes that deliver something different for Baileys fans, who love cake!

“This time around, we wanted to give shoppers a product that echoes current trends in the baking industry, which they can enjoy without the fuss.”

It almost looks too good to eat (Credit: Baileys)

Declan Hassett added: “The marble effect is something we’ve wanted to put our stamp on for a while.

“We’ve been working hard to stay ahead of the curve and achieve the most beautiful design that still has that delicious, mouth-watering, signature Baileys taste, much-loved by many.”

The cake features a chocolate marbled sponge (Credit: Baileys)

Where can I buy it?

If you want to enjoy the cake, it’s on sale now at Sainsbury’s.

It’ll set you back £12.

Tesco and Morrisons shoppers will be able to get their hands on it from September 7, and it’ll roll out in Asda right at the end of the month.

