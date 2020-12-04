Christmas gifts for Baileys fans don’t come much better than this little gem that has just landed on our doormat.

Yes, that’s right Baileys lovers, you don’t even have to leave the house to gift a scrumptious box of Original Irish Cream delights this Christmas.

After all, we all know Christmas just isn’t complete with the deliciously creamy liqueur!

If you’re looking for Baileys gifts for Irish Cream lovers look no further (Credit: Baileys)

What’s in the Baileys gift set?

Naturally the set comes with a bottle of Baileys, albeit a small one.

However, the real deliciousness in this brand spanking new Bake It Yourself kit comes from four scrummy Baileys-infused cookie doughs that, as the title suggests, you bake at home.

Introducing the limited-edition Baileys x My Cookie Dough Festive Pack.

Inside the box, which can be delivered anywhere in the UK, you’ll find four cookie doughs that you’ll have to pop in the oven to bake.

You’ll have three triple chocolate doughs and one Biscoff-flavoured dough.

Alongside that, you’ll find four pots of Baileys-infused cream to top the warm doughs with.

You’ll get two pots of Baileys Original Irish Cream-infused cream, one pot of Baileys coffee cream and one pot of spiced Baileys cream.

You’ll receive four cookie doughs, four Baileys-infused creams and a variety of toppings in the box (Credit: Baileys)

How much is the box?

There’s also toppings in the box, so pick from chocolate curls, salted caramel sauce, cocoa powder and cinnamon sugar.

If you’re a bit overwhelmed with all the ingredients and the options they present, fear not.

Can I just skip dinner and go straight to dessert?!

A handy recipe card is also included.

And, we hear you ask, how much can you expect to pay for this fantastic festive treat box?

Well, we think it’s a snip at £22 plus P&P.

‘Too good to just choose one’

Instagram food blogger Helen J Tea has already got her hands – and chops – on a box.

And she’s given it quite the thumbs up!

Posting a video of her warm and topped cookie doughs, she said: “I shared all four of these as they were too good to just choose one.”

She added: “It was incredible!”

Her Baileys-loving followers seemed keen to try the bake it yourself box, too.

“Oh wow,” said one with the love heart eyes emoji.

“Mouth-watering!” another declared.

“Can I just skip dinner and go straight to dessert?!” another quipped.

You can order the Baileys x My Cookie Dough Festive Pack while stocks last here.

