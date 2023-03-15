New Baileys egg has our boozy chocolate dreams covered for Easter

Baileys has launched a new Easter egg which is sure to fulfil all your booze and chocolate wishes this year.

The new egg joins Baileys’ other Easter offerings and it’ll be the perfect thing to treat yourself to!

The egg comes with a special truffle treat too – and we’ve got all the details on where to buy the new sweet treat.

Baileys has launched a new boozy Easter treat this year (Credit: Supplied)

New Baileys easter egg comes with a special Truffles treat

It won’t just be the milk chocolate Easter egg complete with a touch of Baileys flavouring that you can sink your teeth into this year.

The egg also comes with eight original Baileys Truffles too – and we wouldn’t blame you for not waiting until Easter to eat them.

The melt-in-your-mouth truffles sound like the perfect add-on to this boozy chocolate treat!

And you also don’t have to worry about wasting as much plastic either.

The new egg provides a more sustainable option as it is placed in a striking carton with no plastic fitments, as Baileys Chocolate is working towards reducing plastic in its packaging.

Baileys has a whole tempting range of Easter treats (Credit: Supplied)

What other Easter items do Baileys offer?

The new egg isn’t the only item Baileys offer for the holiday.

The addition will also join the rest of the existing festive range including Baileys Sundae Easter Egg and Baileys Strawberries and Cream Egg.

The Sundae egg comes with a fudge-flavoured chocolate sauce and is sprinkled with chocolate buttons.

The Strawberries and Cream Egg is also a chocoholic’s dream – a white chocolate egg topped with dried strawberry pieces.

There’s also the Baileys Salted Caramel Egg. It’s a milk chocolate egg complete with glorious crunchy salted caramel pieces.

Fans of the Luxe Mini Eggs will also be happy to hear that the creamy Baileys chocolate treat is back for the third year running.

You’re so not alone if you’re tempted to buy the whole range!

Where can you buy it?

The new Baileys Original Easter Egg complete with eight Baileys Truffles is available to buy at Asda, Sainsbury’s, Ocada and Nisa.

It’s available this spring for only £8 and sounds like the perfect Easter treat for adults this year!

Baileys other Easter offerings are also available to buy from Ocado and Amazon, ranging from £5 to £10.

Go and get yourself this treat (and we won’t judge if you eat it before Easter!)

Read more: Baileys launches Tiramisu flavour liqueur – here’s where to buy!

So, will you buy the new egg? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.