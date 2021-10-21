baileys
Baileys chocolates are launching at Asda this Christmas and they make the perfect gifts

If you can bear to give them away, that is…

By Nancy Brown

Christmas gifts do not come any better than this – after all, what screams Christmas more than chocolate and Baileys?

Yes, with the festive season fast approaching, the Christmas treats have started to hit supermarket shelves.

And, if you’re a fan of Baileys or know someone who is, we can guarantee we’ve found the perfect Christmas pressie for them…

Or yourself!

christmas gifts
Gooey brownie chocolates and creamy caramel hearts infused with Baileys are in the Christmas tin on sale at Asda (Credit: Supplied)

Christmas gifts: Baileys chocolates launch at Asda

The Baileys Signature Chocolate Collection Box will be coming to an Asda store near you soon.

Priced at £8, it includes a range of Baileys-infused chocolates including gooey brownie and creamy caramel hearts.

They’re billed as a “delicious surprise to find under your tree on Christmas morning, although we’re not sure they’d survive unopened till December 25 in our house!

christmas gifts
The Christmas Tree tin will retail at £15 (Credit: Supplied)

A trio of Baileys treats

Meanwhile, a trio of Baileys chocolate treats are due to launch online at the Lir Chocolates website.

And one of them doubles up as a cute Christmas decoration once you’ve scoffed the chocolates!

New for this year are the gorgeous festive patterned tins filled with the original indulgent Baileys truffles.

Pick from a red Christmas tree tin for £15, or a cute little Star, which costs a fiver.

“Perfect for sharing with family and friends after Christmas dinner, and the tins can be kept and hung on your tree for a bit of extra festive fun!” said. rep.

christmas gifts
The little star even doubles up as a decoration (Credit: Supplied)

Last, but by no means least, comes the box of Baileys milk, dark and white chocolate truffles.

They’re filled with coffee, caramel and almond centres and, a rep said: “We can’t promise you won’t want to be elf-ish and keep them all to yourself.”

What’s more, the chocolates – which cost a tenner – come gift wrapped and ready to put under the tree.

christmas gifts
You can even get a ready-wrapped box of Baileys chocs (Credit: Supplied)

When do they go on sale?

You can shop the collection online from the first week of November.

Asda, meanwhile, has the tin of chocolates on its website now.

