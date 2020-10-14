Baileys has launched an advent calendar for Christmas 2020 and it looks insane.

Fans of the Original Irish Cream Liqueur can countdown to the big day and sip on some delicious Baileys along the way.

The advent calendar is available to buy now but we reckon you had better be quick.

We predict a sell-out!

Behold the Baileys advent calendar (Credit: The Bottle Club)

What’s inside the Baileys advent calendar?

The advent calendar features 12 Baileys miniatures in three delicious flavours.

Behind each of the 12 doors you’ll find a 5cl bottle of Baileys in either original, Coffee Liqueur or Orange Truffle flavour.

And, seeing as 2020 has been dubbed the year of the chocolate orange, it’s the latter we’re most excited about.

The advent calendar is available now on The Bottle Club website.

“This special treat of an advent calendar counts down to Christmas Day with Baileys, the world’s all-time favourite Irish Cream Liqueur,” the website states.

“With three gorgeous flavours and quite possibly the best Baileys cocktail recipe we’ve ever seen, this advent calendar is sure to impress your friends and loved ones alike!”

Not that we’ll be gifting it. Oh no, we intend to keep this little beauty all to ourselves!

The calendar contains 12 miniatures (Credit: Wowcher)

What are the flavoured Baileys like?

It contains six Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur Miniatures and three each of the flavoured Baileys.

And, apparently, the Orange Truffle Liqueur tastes more than a little like Terry’s Chocolate Orange.

Which basically sounds like Christmas in a bottle if you ask us!

“Your favourite Irish Cream Liqueur with the taste of Orange Truffle,” the blurb reads.

A lovely drink with tastes of the classic Terry’s Chocolate Orange, Baileys Orange Cream Liqueur is not too sweet and well-balanced.

The coffee one, meanwhile, is sure to provide a festive pick-me-up.

“Thick, creamy appearance with dark tan colour, aromas of sweet vanilla and intense coffee,” reads the dreamy product information on the site.

As well as the Original Irish Cream Liqueur you’ll get three Coffee Liqueur minis and three Orange Truffle minis (Credit: The Bottle Club)

“It has the deep creamy passion of Baileys but married with the rich roasted flavour of coffee. Add a shot to a cup of coffee creating a truly smooth Irish coffee.”

Where can I get it and how much is it?

You can pick up the Irish Cream Liqueur Advent Calendar online here now.

It costs £29.99 plus P&P.

