bacon shortage
Lifestyle

Bacon shortage set to hit Britain ‘within months’ thanks to mutant COVID-19 strain

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse…

By Nancy Brown

Britain could be hit by a bacon shortage in a matter of months if the Danish travel ban isn’t lifted.

Restrictions are currently in place because of a mutant strain of COVID-19 that has jumped from mink to humans.

As such, ministers imposed a travel ban this weekend.

It stops anyone from countries where the form of coronavirus has been found from entering the UK.

full English breakfast
Breakfast could look a little different if Britain endures a bacon shortage (Credit: Pexels)

Why does this affect bacon?

This could mean your Sunday morning bacon sarnie suffers.

Around 25% of pork products sold in the UK comes from Denmark.

Read more: McDonald’s launches Celebrations McFlurry and Brits are all expressing the same concern

And, if the blanket ban lasts for months, UK farmers have said they will struggle to fill the gap left by the meat imported from overseas.

Industry sources are currently “assessing the situation”.

Oh my good God, what will we do? No bacon! I’m distraught!

Currently, pork products from mink COVID nations can still cross into the UK on ferries on “unaccompanied” trailers.

So, as long as Danish drivers don’t cross with the food products, your brekkie should be safe.

However, industry insiders have said that a longer ban or a further ban on products entering the UK could result in a shortage.

lots of pieces of crispy bacon
Bacon is a staple part of the full English breakfast (Credit: Pexels)

British suppliers braced for demand

Denis Lynn from Finnebrogue Artisan – which makes Britain’s biggest bacon brand Naked Bacon – told The Sun it was braced for higher demand.

Read more: Chef Gordon Ramsay moves back to Cornwall for second lockdown

“We are prepared to meet additional demand if our competitors’ pork supply from Denmark is disrupted,” he said.

bacon frying in a pan
Brits have declared it the worst news ever (Credit: Unsplash)

‘This is a tragedy’

Breakfast-loving Brits are worried though.

“OH MY GOD!” one exclaimed. “Literally the worst news ever.”

Another bacon fan added: “2020 just keeps getting worse.”

“Bacon is the new toilet roll,” another commented, predicting bacon stockpiling.

Oh my good God, what will we do? No bacon! I’m distraught,” said another.

“I eat bacon most days for breakfast. This is a tragedy,” said another.

“Oh God what next?” another commented. “SAVE OUR BACON!”

Are you worried about the bacon shortage? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Bradley Walsh on The Chase
The Chase: Darragh Ennis the new chaser makes ‘first appearance’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Remembrance day
Prince Harry ‘deeply saddened’ after Remembrance Sunday request ‘refused by Buckingham Palace’
gordon ramsay
Gordon Ramsay moves back to Cornwall for second lockdown after angering locals
Emmerdale spoilers Cain
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Next week’s First Look in 10 pictures
Emmerdale SPOILERS: Moira leaves the village for good?
Strictly Ranvir Singh
Strictly: Ranvir Singh fuels romance rumours with professional partner Giovanni Pernice