Britain could be hit by a bacon shortage in a matter of months if the Danish travel ban isn’t lifted.

Restrictions are currently in place because of a mutant strain of COVID-19 that has jumped from mink to humans.

As such, ministers imposed a travel ban this weekend.

It stops anyone from countries where the form of coronavirus has been found from entering the UK.

Breakfast could look a little different if Britain endures a bacon shortage (Credit: Pexels)

Why does this affect bacon?

This could mean your Sunday morning bacon sarnie suffers.

Around 25% of pork products sold in the UK comes from Denmark.

And, if the blanket ban lasts for months, UK farmers have said they will struggle to fill the gap left by the meat imported from overseas.

Industry sources are currently “assessing the situation”.

Oh my good God, what will we do? No bacon! I’m distraught!

Currently, pork products from mink COVID nations can still cross into the UK on ferries on “unaccompanied” trailers.

So, as long as Danish drivers don’t cross with the food products, your brekkie should be safe.

However, industry insiders have said that a longer ban or a further ban on products entering the UK could result in a shortage.

Bacon is a staple part of the full English breakfast (Credit: Pexels)

British suppliers braced for demand

Denis Lynn from Finnebrogue Artisan – which makes Britain’s biggest bacon brand Naked Bacon – told The Sun it was braced for higher demand.

“We are prepared to meet additional demand if our competitors’ pork supply from Denmark is disrupted,” he said.

Brits have declared it the worst news ever (Credit: Unsplash)

‘This is a tragedy’

Breakfast-loving Brits are worried though.

“OH MY GOD!” one exclaimed. “Literally the worst news ever.”

Another bacon fan added: “2020 just keeps getting worse.”

“Bacon is the new toilet roll,” another commented, predicting bacon stockpiling.

“Oh my good God, what will we do? No bacon! I’m distraught,” said another.

“I eat bacon most days for breakfast. This is a tragedy,” said another.

“Oh God what next?” another commented. “SAVE OUR BACON!”

