Holly Willoughby smiling at ITV Palooza and Rochelle Humes with sunglasses on
Lifestyle

All the adorable celebrity back to school posts from Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes

Instagram was filled with back to school posts

By Joshua Haigh

It was back to school 2022 day for children and parents up and down he country, including the likes of Holly Willoughby and Peter Andre.

As the summer holidays came to an end at the weekend, parents have been busy sending off their little ones to school today (September 5).

This Morning presenter Holly took to Instagram last week to mark the last weekend of the holidays.

Alongside a sweet picture of her holding her son, she wrote: “Soaking up the last few moments before back to school.”

Back to school 2022

Holly revealed today that her daughter Belle has gone into year seven.

She said on Instagram: “Good luck to everyone going back to school this week… Belle starts year 7 today… big girl now…”

Meanwhile, fellow This Morning star Rochelle Humes took to Instagram Stories on Monday too.

She waved goodbye to her two girls, Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine, who were excited to get back into the classroom.

Rochelle Humes and her children on Instagram Stories
Rochelle Humes shared a snap of her kids on Instagram on Monday (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Clearly sad about waving them off, Rochelle captioned the snap: “Good luck girlies… gonna miss you!” [Sic]

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon took to social media on Sunday (September 4) to open up about her feelings toward sending her kids back to school.

Stacey Solomon talking about back to school 2022 on Instagram Stories
Stacey Solomon is looking forward to some time alone (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Alongside a video she shared on Instagram Stories, she wrote: “Home. Back to school in the morning! I’m excited for them to go back. I’ll miss them but I’ll enjoy less watching & a tidy house from 9-3.”

Elsewhere in the celeb world, Coleen Rooney celebrated her son, Kai, having his first day in his new year at school.

Alongside a smiley snap of Kai, Coleen wrote: “Year 8,” and added a heart emoji.

Billie Faiers’ children

Former TOWIE star Billie Faiers told her followers on Instagram that while she’s loved summer this year, she’s excited to get some more alone time again.

She wrote: “Last day of Summer 22′ my babies. It sure has been wonderful… but I am soo ready for you my little darlings to get back to school. Anyone else!?

“A very busy few months ahead. I’ve got a house to pack up, a new house to finish and move into, a series of @familydiariesofficial to complete, lots of other work commitments along the way and of course most importantly not long now till baby No.3!”

Elsewhere, Peter Andre revealed he had left preparations for school to the last minute.

The TV star shared a snap of his wife, Emily Macdonagh, sewing his children’s names on their school uniforms.

Peter Andre and his wife on Instagram Stories
Peter Andre shared his Sunday evening with fans on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

He captioned a snap of his wife: “Emily stitching the kids’ names in their uniforms.”

Meanwhile, Kimberley Walsh shared a cute pic of her children in their uniforms.

She said: “And we’re back! Movie goodbye from Bobby (as always) and Cole never looked back.

“Year 1 and year 3 let’s go!”

Read more: Peter Andre shares family photo with all his children to mark special occasion

Meanwhile, did you send your kids back to school today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley smiling together
Judy Finnigan reveals touching way husband Richard Madeley ‘helped her through’ illness
Coronation Street and love heart
Coronation Street star ‘couldn’t be happier’ as he annouces engagement
Rose Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice
EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘splits from long-term partner’ as Strictly curse hits again
Holly and Phill smiling on This Morning alongside Spin to Win wheel
This Morning’s offer to pay lucky viewers’ energy bills branded sad: ‘What a dire state this country is in’
Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli smiling on MAFS Australia
MAFS Australia star Martha Kalifatidis announces she’s pregnant with first baby
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
This Morning viewers fume as Phillip and Holly finally return after long summer break