UK could be heading for another heatwave on August bank holiday as temperatures ‘to soar’

The August bank holiday could see another heatwave as the UK is reportedly set to experience warm weather again.

This comes after parts of the country have been experiencing heavy rain and floods this week.

Meteorologist Jim Dale revealed that temperatures could reach 30C before the end of August.

“As it looks from the models now, around the bank holiday temperatures could be in the high 20s and the extreme would be 30C degrees,” he told Express.

“The southern areas might see 25C, 26C, 27C degrees and the odd 28C 29C, with the extreme getting to 30C degrees.”

Will there be an August bank holiday heatwave?

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey also told The Sun that the country will be having warmer weather.

She said: “There’s certainly high indications at the moment that we’re going to see high pressure build which could bring some more settled dry, sunny weather for parts of the country.

“It will depend where that high pressure settles as to where we’ll see the best of that weather. We’re going to see another warm spell for the end of the month and into early September.

“Because of the time of year, the length of the days and the position of the sun in the sky temperatures are not going to be as hot as we saw in July or earlier this month. But it looks like we’re going to have a nice, settled warm spell for the end of the summer.”

The expected heat rise contradicts the thunderstorms and floods that the UK has seen in recent days.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in the North and Northwest of England this weekend.

September will have ‘unsettled’ weather conditions

It’s been said that after the bank holiday’s heatwave, September will see ‘unsettled’ weather conditions.

The Met Office forecast stated: “After generally settled weather for the end of August, September brings more widely unsettled conditions across the UK.

“The weather may continue to become more changeable through the early weeks, seeing average conditions for this time of year.

“Temperatures are likely to be warm, and to remain warm throughout this period.”

