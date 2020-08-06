Asda's huge inflatable dinosaur sprinkler is in the sale and you can save £15!

Asda's huge inflatable dinosaur sprinkler has had a price cut, just in time for this weekend's heatwave.

Yes, with temperatures set to soar to 37˚C in the south this weekend, we'll take any opportunity we can get to cool off.

And, when you can save money at the same time, well, it's win-win in our books.

Asda's huge inflatable dinosaur sprinkler is in the sale (Credit: Asda)

The Kid Connection Blue Dinosaur Sprinkler has had rave reviews from happy shoppers.

Asda's huge inflatable dinosaur sprinkler is in the sale

Originally priced at £40, it now costs £25, meaning you save over a third.

It's unavailable online but had been spotted in store by a savvy shopper in the supermarket's garden sale.

Read more: Baileys Sea Salt Caramel Fudge on sale at TK Maxx and it's a bargain

"Cool off this summer with this Kid Connection dinosaur sprinkler. Standing 7ft tall, it features a fun water sprayer, water-filled bases and easily connects to a garden hose for endless hours of fun," said the blurb.

My five year old loved this as he is a huge dinosaur fan. It’s huge by the way! Great fun in the garden in the sun.

Fans of Asda's huge inflatable dinosaur sprinkler seem to agree.

"Total bargain and great enjoyment for my children," said one happy shopper. "This will definitely get its money's worth!"

Another added: "It was easy to set up and the children had hours of fun."

The sprinkler will be a godsend this weekend (Credit: Asda)

A third said: "This absolutely brilliant fun. My grandchildren adore dinosaurs."

Another said: "My grandkids love Dino!! Well worth the money – waters the grass too!"

Others commented on the size of the T-Rex sprinkler.

Read more: Mum claims she's found a head lice cure in 99p beauty staple

"My five year old loved this as he is a huge dinosaur fan. It’s huge by the way! Great fun in the garden in the sun," they said.

"Brilliant summer activity, bigger than I thought but my grandsons absolutely love it. Great gift with lots of ways to use it," said another.

Others commented that the dinosaur would be a "permanent fixture in our garden all summer".

Big kids love it too!

Big kids seem to be enjoying it, too.

"Bought this for my two-year-old little boy and he loves it! It’s great fun that we can all enjoy. It really is as big as it looks too!" said one.

"We bought this as a present for Daddy and it’s absolutely amazing!! We all love it and the dog too!!" another quipped.

The huge blue dinosaur is 7ft tall and comes with a built-in water sprayer and water-filled bases to keep it stable.

Other dino sprinklers

However, if you're struggling to find it in store, a similar dinosaur sprinkler is available online.

There are other dinosaur sprinklers available online (Credit: Menkind)

Head to the Menkind website where you can pick up a green giant dinosaur sprinkler for £49.

It too is in the sale, having previously been on sale for £59.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you'll be buying one.