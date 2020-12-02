Asda has your Christmas dessert needs sorted with its latest launch.

Hot on the heels of news of Bruce the Brussels Sprout Cake we bring you more chocolate dessert news.

This time the new launch is a little more extravagant and it most certainly has Brits drooling.

So, without further ado, allow us to introduce you to Asda‘s Giant Eclair.

If this doesn’t tickle your Christmas tastebuds we don’t know what will (Credit: Asda)

What do we know about the Giant Eclair?

Happily it does exactly what it says on the tin.

The Giant Eclair is huge – an entire foot-long of deliciousness, in fact.

It serves 10 – although many chocolate eclair-loving Brits have commented that they could eat the whole thing in one sitting!

The choux pastry finger is filled with a creamy Belgian chocolate mouse and a sticky caramel sauce.

If that didn’t sound delicious enough, it has been topped with delicious fondant, caramel-flavour fudge icing and sprinkled with a festive dusting of gold shimmer.

It’s most certainly a whopper (Credit: Asda)

What have shoppers said about the dessert?

Asda shoppers are lining up to get their mitts on the Giant Eclair, which has been relaunched for Christmas 2020.

And who can blame them?! It looks delicious!

“Serves 10?!” laughed one. “I’m eating that on my own.”

“Are you sure it’s for feeding 10 people and not to last just 10 minutes?” said another.

“I’m eating that on my own,” declared a third.

“Serves 10? Whatever!” another commented.

“Says feeds 10 on the box. They’re lying. I’d eat that now!” another laughed.

“Could eat it by myself to be honest,” another quipped.

Others called the eclair their “dream dessert”.

“Yes please!!” said one.

“Holy moly that’s my dream dessert,” another commented.

“That’s your dream come true,” said one person tagging their friend.

“OMG it’s huge!!!!” another soon-to-be fan commented.

“Holy crap!! Diabetes pending,” another joked.

It launches in store later this month (Credit: Asda)

What has Asda said about the Christmas launch?

Asda’s Claire Reed revealed: “Straight from the streets of Paris to Asda shelves, traditional French favourites can now be enjoyed by the whole family this Christmas.

“Our experts have lovingly hand finished our striking new desserts, adding the final touch of affordable luxury to your seasonal soirée – sure to leave your loved ones saying Oh La La!”

It costs £5 and will be available in store from December 18.

