Asda sparks supermarket price war as it slashes the price of 1,000 everyday essentials

Asda has sparked a huge supermarket price war after slashing the price of more than 1,000 of its every day essentials.

And, in good news for those who are doing their best to avoid trips to the supermarket, the bargains are available in store and online.

The news couldn't come at a better time for Brits struggling to make ends meet, with millions on furlough as the UK lockdown continues.

Supermarket Asda has sparked a price war (Credit: Asda)

Prices of things such as fruit and vegetables, dairy products, steak and sweet treats have been slashed.

Pet food, baby food and brands such as Cadbury are also included in the promotion.

It's part of Asda's new Get Your Cook On campaign, which aims to get Brits to cook more meals at home during the pandemic.

Kitchen essentials also on offer

Items such as hand blenders and frying pans have also experienced price cuts as a result of the campaign.

And the lower costs are set to last for at least 26 weeks, a rep said.

Our prices are staying low across a huge range of everyday essentials.

An Asda spokesperson said: "During these challenging times, at Asda we recognise that buying habits are changing and customers are much more mindful of their outgoings."

Asda has cut the price of more than 1,000 items (Credit: Cover Images)

They added: "We want to reassure our customers our prices are staying low across a huge range of everyday essentials and store cupboard staples, while getting their cook on and having some fun in the kitchen to create delicious home-cooked meals."

Savings in store and online

You'll be able to pick up a multipack of 24 bags of Walkers crisps, for instance, for £3 at Asda.

The same crisps are on sale for at least 50p at other supermarkets.

A four pack of Cadbury Caramel chocolate bars are £1 at Asda – 50p cheaper than Sainsbury's and Tesco.

Asda has also announced the introduction of a food box this week.

It contains more than 30 store cupboard essentials and costs £30 including delivery.

KitKats, branded soups, bread rolls and cereal bars appear to be included in the bundle.

However, it pays to shop around when doing your essentials food shop.

Back in March, Morrisons also revealed it was cutting the cost of hundreds of items.

Meanwhile, Tesco has promised to price match Aldi on hundreds of store cupboard staples.

With a price war raging, you'll make savings on things such as Cathedral City cheese and rump steak if you shop at Sainsbury's.

