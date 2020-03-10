Asda's sausage dog homeware range set to fly off the shelves after a dachshund wins Crufts

After an adorable wire-haired dachshund was crowned Best In Show at Crufts, a range of equally cute sausage dog-inspired homeware looks set to fly off the shelves at Asda.

The George Home dachshund collection features bedding, crockery and cushions and is a must for fans of little Maisie, who won the prestigious dog show on Sunday, March 8.

The dachshund duvet set starts from just £10 (Credit: Asda)

"Celebrate Maisie's triumph with George Home's cute sausage dog range, featuring our favourite canine friends printed on cushions, bedding and mugs in shades of grey with touches of pink and yellow," said the blurb.

You can snuggle up under a cute reversible doggy duvet set, with prices for the grey and white duvet – which comes with two pillow cases – starting from £10.

There are also a variety of sausage dog cushions.

The cuddly shaped cushion costs £7 (Credit: Asda)

We love the kissing pooches cushion, £5, and the cute pink-edged solo sausage dog cushion, £6.

Our favourite has to be the shaped one though – it's priced at £7 and they're all available online and in store now.

We love this kissing pooches cushion (Credit: Asda)

The dog-shaped cushion is the perfect size for a snuggle – and, after our warning about bed bugs and dust mites, it won't leave pet hair and germs all over your fancy new bedding!

If you want to enjoy a coordinating cuppa in bed, George Home also has you covered with its set of four Be Happy dachshund mugs, which are priced at £6.

Doggy mugs are also available (Credit: Asda)

If you really want to share the sausage dog love there are also rugs printed with the four-legged cuties, plus a range of bathroom towels.

Maisie was crowned Best In Show over the weekend.

Asda's doggy homeware range is gorgeous (Credit: Asda)

However, she hit the headlines when she was taking her lap of honour.

Maisie proved that when you've gotta go, you've gotta go, as she proceeded to halt her joyous owner in her tracks as she stopped for a poo!

Maisie was crowned Best In Show (Credit: YouTube)

Maisie's responsible owner – Kim McCalmont – looked a little red-faced but she was more than prepared for her pup's slight indiscretion.

As the audience giggled in unison, Kim took out a poo bag, bent down and scooped it up.

