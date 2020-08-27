Asda launches its new Hot Dog Pizza hybrid and early testers say it tastes ‘amazing’

Asda has launched a delicious new hot dog pizza hybrid and early testers have confirmed that it tastes “amazing”.

The dreamy takeaway news comes hot off the pizza stone from Asda HQ – and the bargain bite couldn’t have come at a better time.

This coming Monday (August 31), chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme comes to an end.

This means we’ll soon have to pay full price for our meals every day of the week.

Hot dog fans will love Asda’s new launch (Credit: Pexels)

A hot dog pizza hybrid exists

And if you fancy chowing down on a pizza and a hot dog, well, not only would you have eyes bigger than your belly, it would also set you back a pretty penny.

Not now, thanks to the food geniuses at Asda and the store’s new launch.

Read more: Iceland launches tastealike Biscoff cheesecake and it only costs £1.50

“The nation’s favourite takeaways become one!” a rep told ED!.

“Can’t decide between your two favourite takeaway treats? Asda is solving dinnertime dilemmas across the nation with its NEW Hot Dog Pizza,” they added.

Following the success of our Cheeseburger Pizza, we wanted to provide customers with another takeaway hybrid they won’t be able to resist.

The ultimate hybrid creation is smothered in rich tomato sauce and topped with succulent slices of hot dog, fresh red onion and creamy mozzarella.

The tasty treat is then finished with a drizzle of ketchup and mustard for the ultimate authentic hot dog experience.

We don’t know about you, but we’re drooling at the thought!

You can pick up the new pizza now (Credit: Asda)

Announcing the news on Instagram, Asda asked shoppers: “Can’t decide between your two favourite takeaway treats? 🌭🍕 Problem solved – we have launched a new Hot Dog Pizza!”

“Dear Asda, your Hot Dog Pizza is fit”

Asda’s pizza buyer Georgia Gilman revealed: “Following the success of our Cheeseburger Pizza, we wanted to provide customers with another takeaway hybrid they won’t be able to resist.

Read more: McVitie’s launches two new chocolate-covered brownie cake bars

“Takeaways are always a treat, but the price tag is never so sweet – our Hot Dog Pizza is only £2.95, perfect for a Friday night in that won’t break the bank,” she added.

Early taste testers have confirmed that the pizza is a winner.

One commented on the post and said: “I love this pizza, tastes amazing!”

Another tweeted the supermarket and said: “To @Asda, your Hot Dog Pizza is just fit!”

The new pizza certainly updates a classic Margherita (Credit: Pexels)

A takeaway without the hefty price tag

The new pizza measures 10in in diameter and offers around six generous slices – making it ideal to share, if you feel inclined.

It’s available in store now for just £2.95, and will be launching online at Asda soon, so eyes peeled!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be trying it.