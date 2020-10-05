Asda launches Halloween dressing up range for dogs and prices start from just £2

Asda has launched a Halloween dressing up range for dogs and we want it all – and the dog who modelled it!

The range is most definitely a treat for owners with dogs who love to play dress up.

The launch comes hot on the heels of last week’s Aldi doggie best buys, which featured posh pooch Lloyd in a trendy parka.

This time, however, Asda has decided to take a decidedly spooky turn, producing a number of items that are perfect for October 31.

Trick or treat? Asda has you covered with its dog Halloween range (Credit: Asda)

What’s in the Asda Halloween range for dogs?

Whether your pampered pooch wants to go all out or just add a spooky touch come Halloween, Asda has you covered.

First up, the two pet headbands.

There’s a red devil horn set and a super-spooky black spider headband.

Both cost just £2 each.

The website blurb reads: “Transform your pooch into a devil this Halloween. This frighteningly fun headband features red horns and a elasticated strap making it easy to slip it on and off.”

From spiders to skeletons, wings and horns, there’s something to scare everyone.

The spider headband also features the same elasticated strap, meaning it’ll fit dogs of all shapes and sizes.

Meanwhile, if your four-legged friend is something of a Batman fan, there’s a gorgeous pair of pet wings on sale for just £3.

The spider headband costs just £2 (Credit: Asda)

‘You’d be a ghoul to miss out!’

Completing the doggy Halloween dressing up line-up is the Skeleton Pet Costume.

It comes in sizes small, medium and large and costs just £4.

It features a black body in a comfy T-shirt material, which is is printed with spooky neon bones!

It couldn’t be more apt for our doggy friends.

The spooky skeleton costume comes in small, medium and large (Credit: Asda)

“From spiders to skeletons, wings and horns, there’s something to scare everyone,” a rep told ED!.

“And, with prices starting at just £2, you’d be a ghoul to miss out,” the rep quipped.

This cute doggy pumpkin costume costs £7 (Credit: Pets At Home)

More pet Halloween launches

Pets At Home has also launched its doggy Halloween range.

We’ve got our eye on the cute pumpkin costume.

It comes in pet sizes small, medium and large and costs £7.

We’re just hoping we can find something half as cute in adult sizes come October 31!

