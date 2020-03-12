George at Asda is selling a Holly Willoughby-style floral dress for just £16

There's no doubt about it, This Morning host Holly Willoughby is one of the most stylish ladies on the planet.

Our weekday mornings are spent eagerly awaiting her #HWstyle upload as we wait to discover just what the blonde fashion icon will be wearing.

Come Friday, when Holly takes her day off, we feel bereft.

However, this Friday you can console yourself with the new collection from George at Asda, which features a few looks that we have to admit are pretty close to the pieces that Holly wears.

Never afraid to style up pieces from the high street with her designer togs, Holly loves ditsy-print dresses, bold florals and blocks of pretty head-to-toe colour.

"Holly is one of the few people that could wear a bin bag and still look stunning," said one of her fans.

But her looks are so often out of budget for many This Morning viewers.

Until now…

With spring in the air, it's time to flash some flesh and show off your pins a la Holly.

You'd make a saving of more than £200 with the George version of the dress (Credit: Asda)

Her gorgeous red printed Whistles mini dress retails at £220, but you can get your hands on a pretty good copy right now at George.

It too features a high neck, long sleeves and frill hem – and it's substantially cheaper, too!

You'll pay just £16 for the Ditsy Tie Front Short Dress – a saving of £204!

Think of all the other items you could buy with that…

Next, let us introduce you to George at Asda's gorgeous new Daisy Square Neck Midi Dress, £22.

George's black and white floral midi costs £22 (Credit: Asda)

It's the same length of many of the dresses that Holly wears, features a nipped in waist, has a square neckline that Holly has been favouring lately, and it features her favourite floral print.

And we also think it looks a lot like the Goat midi that she wore back in January.

However, an exact match of that dress costs a whopping £330!

In the run up to Valentine's Day, Holly wore a gorgeous pink top and skirt.

You can recreate this vibrant colour block with George's £22 Satin Tier Midi Dress, but for a fraction of the price of Holly's outfit.

It'll be on sale at the end of April.

The colour block midi will cost £22 when it goes on sale (Credit: Asda)

It floral minis are more your thing, Asda has a dress for that, too.

The Poplin Print Square Neck Dress costs £18 and features the puff sleeves that Holly has been favouring of late.

It goes on sale in May.

The square neck dress with puff sleeves will cost £18 (Credit: Asda)

There's also a pretty darn cute camel rain mac, £28, that is set to be a wardrobe essential as April showers set in!

It's going straight in our basket when it launches next month!

We love this £28 rain coat (Credit: Asda)

Shop the collection online here or head into your local Asda store.

