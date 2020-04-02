Asda Easter opening times – including Good Friday and Bank Holiday Monday

Asda traditionally has special opening times in place over Easter.

But it won't quite be business as usual this Bank Holiday weekend due to the Government's latest coronavirus guidelines.

What are Asda's Easter opening times?

Any UK store bigger than 280 metres must remained closed on Easter Sunday.

The same rules apply on Christmas Day.

So expect your nearest Asda superstore to be closed.

On Good Friday and Easter Saturday, Asda stores will be open as usual.

However, on Bank Holiday Monday, Asda will be open from 8am to 8pm.

Opening hours may vary from store to store so before doing a shop, make sure you check the Asda website first.

Is Asda still delivering food?

Asda still offers home deliveries for orders that cost £40 or more.

Click and Collect orders are accepted on orders that cost £25 or more.

Currently, delivery slots are sold out until April 15, but the supermarket giant is working on adding more.

"We’re working really hard on ensuring we have delivery slots available for as many customers as we can," the company states.

"Understandably the demand for online shopping is really high at present.

"Please check back regularly as we continue to work on increasing our capacity."

If you are self-isolating, Asda asks that you list instructions for the driver.

"Drivers are equipped with alcohol hand gel and will wear disposable gloves to deliver your shopping," Asda adds.

"Your order will be bagged and the driver will leave the carrier bags on the doorstep or in the communal area of your flats.

"The driver will alert you that your delivery is there by ringing the doorbell or calling you.

"Please check your phone number is correct in advance of your delivery."

Is Asda still operating NHS hour?

Yes, Asda is still operating special hours just for NHS workers.

NHS hours will run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 9am.

"To support the vital work of the NHS and care workers, we are prioritising NHS workers," a spokesperson confirmed.

NHS staff are required to bring in their work ID cards as proof of identity.

