Asda VE Day opening times – Bank Holiday Friday hours explained

Asda VE Day opening times will vary slightly from your average Friday.

Traditionally, the supermarket giant does change its hours on Bank Holidays – and this is no different.

So it won't quite be business as usual.

Here's everything you need to know...

Asda's VE Day opening hours have been confirmed (Credit: ASDA)

What are Asda's VE Day opening hours?

ASDA will open on VE Day from 8am until 8pm.

Usually, stores are open until 10pm, however, opening hours have changed to mark the Bank Holiday.

On Sunday (May 10.), the supermarket will open from 11am until 5pm.

Asda has introduced changes during the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: Asda)

However, shopping times may vary from store to store so before doing a shop, make sure you check the Asda website first.

During the coronavirus pandemic, ASDA has reduced its opening hours from 8am to 10pm.

The shorter shopping times also apply to stores that were once open 24 hours a day.

According to the supermarket giant, this is to enable staff to have enough time to fully restock shelves.

Asda will be open on Bank Holiday Friday (Credit: Splash News)

Is Asda still delivering food?

Asda still offers home deliveries for orders that cost £40 or more.

Click and Collect orders are accepted on orders that cost £25 or more.

Currently, delivery slots are sold out until April 15, but the supermarket giant is working on adding more.

"We’re working really hard on ensuring we have delivery slots available for as many customers as we can," the company states.

"Understandably the demand for online shopping is really high at present.

"Please check back regularly as we continue to work on increasing our capacity."

Asda is still delivering food (Credit: WENN.com)

If you are self-isolating, Asda asks that you list instructions for the driver.

"Drivers are equipped with alcohol hand gel and will wear disposable gloves to deliver your shopping," Asda adds.

"Your order will be bagged and the driver will leave the carrier bags on the doorstep or in the communal area of your flats.

"The driver will alert you that your delivery is there by ringing the doorbell or calling you.

"Please check your phone number is correct in advance of your delivery."

Is Asda still operating NHS hour?

Yes, Asda is still operating special hours just for NHS workers.

NHS hours will run every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 9am.

"To support the vital work of the NHS and care workers, we are prioritising NHS workers," a spokesperson confirmed.

NHS staff are required to bring in their work ID cards as proof of identity.

