Apple Pie Baileys has just gone on sale in the UK and to say Brits are thrilled would be an understatement.

It’s being hailed as THE tipple of the autumn and combines all the deliciousness of Baileys with the flavours of a fresh apple pie.

“Oh my god! I can’t wait to drink it,” said one soon-to-be fan.

The new Baileys Apple Pie is on sale now (Credit: The Bottle Club)

What’s the new flavour like?

The new flavour features a “delicious blend of fresh apple pie flavours, vanilla ice cream and hints of cinnamon and spice”.

And it’s “sure to be a hit as the nights draw in and the cosy evenings by the fire begin”.

“Ooh very seasonal,” said one Baileys lover on Instagram.

“OMG this looks yummy,” another said.

“Well we need this right now,” said another, tagging a pal.

The new bottle is an import from the States and, as a result, is only available online currently.

Breaking the news on Instagram, The Bottle Club said: “Autumn is here and apples are on the menu. Limited-edition Bailey’s Apple Pie has arrived. It’s limited edition and will go quickly!”

It costs £22.99 for a 70cl bottle (Credit: The Bottle Club)

How much is the Apple Pie Baileys?

The 70cl bottle costs £22.99 plus postage.

However, if you order via the app you can also enjoy 10% off first orders using code APP10.

Don’t say we aren’t good to you, Baileys fans!

We’re sure that this latest flavour will be incredibly popular, so stock up now so you can pour yourself a slice of apple pie and avoid disappointment!

“Baileys fans rejoice! Baileys Limited-edition Apple Pie liqueur is now available in the UK from online premium drinks retailer The Bottle Club. It’s set to be THE autumn tipple!” a rep told ED!.

And, as well as enjoying the traditional way, in a glass over ice, you can also add the new tipple to your dessert to give it that boozy twist.

“Enjoy over ice for a comforting nightcap, drizzle on warm apple pie or pour over vanilla ice cream for a beautiful flavour boost,” the rep added.

‘Pour yourself a slice of apple pie’

The Bottle Club’s Danielle Merry revealed: “There is something intrinsically comforting about the taste of apple pie and as we head into autumn, and Baileys limited-edition Apple Pie Liqueur is the ideal beverage to appreciate with the change of season.

“Like the introduction of Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake Liqueur last year, we’re sure that this latest flavour will be incredibly popular, so stock up now so you can pour yourself a slice of apple pie and avoid disappointment!”

Will you be stocking up? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.