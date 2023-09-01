Apple core / girl thinking
What you see first in this optical illusion shows your intelligence!

What did you see first?

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

This optical illusion has more to it than meets the eye.

According to TikTok, your intelligence can be determined depending on what you can see within the picture!

Apple optical illusion
What can you see? (Credit: TikTok @mia_yilin)

What can you see in the optical illusion?

From afar it may look like an apple core, but if you look closer, there is more to it than meets the eye…

So, what did you see first? The apple core? Or the two faces? Well, according to one TikTok video, it can say a lot about you depending on what you saw first.

First shared on the hit app by optical illusion specialist Mia Yilin, this fun brainteaser should reveal your intelligence type – as well as what strengths you have.

What seeing the faces first in this optical illusion says about you

If you saw the silhouettes of a man and a woman first in this optical illusion, then you are highly logical. You use your intelligence to question things that other people may take for granted.

“You are probably the most logical out of those around you. You’re a kind person and have strict morals, but you don’t like to be blindly led by the heart into making silly or poor decisions. Instead, you think things through every step of the way,” Mia said in the video.

“Such caution can make you feel exhausted at times but in the end you always find that it’s worth it.”

@mia_yilin The first thing you see in this picture says a lot about your personality #repost #personalitytest #psychologyfacts #trending #entertainment #funfacts #fortune #motivation #funfacts #fortune #motivation #wealth #relationship #fengshui #fyp #fypシ #china #chinesewithmia #mia_yilin #chinese #Asian #learnontiktok ♬ original sound – Mia Yilin

What seeing the apple core first says about you

Meanwhile, if you saw the apple core first, then you are a highly emotional and sensitive person. But, this isn’t a bad thing! It means you are someone who is very kind to other people.

“You are very emotionally sensitive. This does not mean you un unstable and always upset, no, not at all! Rather it implies that you are very good at reading hidden signals and always know the right thing to say in social settings,” Mia said.

“You choose to remain silent, because you don’t want to arouse attention and often feel that your intelligence is belittled by others.”

10 Mind Blowing Optical Illusions

