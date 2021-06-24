Amanda Holden fans on Instagram are pretty divided about her outfit for work today.

Heart FM breakfast show DJ Amanda commanded attention as she arrived at the Leicester Square offices wearing a bright orange jumpsuit.

It was slashed to the waist, with just a tie protecting her modesty.

But that wasn’t what some of her Instagram followers picked up on…

Amanda Holden wore a bright orange jumpsuit to work today (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden wear today?

Amanda explained: “So.. this gorgeous jumpsuit is made by a small company @lilyeve.store started in lockdown by this talented young lady and her sidekick Michel – a couture seamster who at 87 thought his work was done.

“They have some amazing , bespoke – really cute items – tap the tag and check them out before they sell out,” she added.

The jumpsuit, called the Dorset, is a 1970s-inspired jumpsuit with a thick elasticated waistband, short sleeves and patchwork pockets.

It comes in sizes small/medium (UK 8-10) and medium/large (UK 10-14).

It’s pretty pricey though at around £325 – and you have to add in shipping from New York, where it’s made, to the price.

Some people loved it.

“Is there any colour that you can’t wear,” said one.

“Looking gorgeous – a ray of sunshine,” said another.

So what did Amanda’s Instagram followers say about the jumpsuit?

The post was flooded with fire emojis and delighted fans saying she looked “gorgeous”.

But Amanda also drew some rather unflattering comparisons.

“You have been Tango’d,” laughed one follower.

“You know when you’ve been Tango’d,” another posted.

As anyone who watched TV in the 1990s will know, the Tango ads featured a rather round, half-naked man who was painted orange.

He ran around looking for people who were drinking cans of Tango and, when he found them, slapped them round the face.

It was banned over fears children would copy the stunt.

And it featured the tagline: “You know when you’ve been Tango’d.”

Aperol – the orange aperitif used to make the spritz cocktail – also got in on the Amanda action.

The official account posted on the upload: “This COLOUR,” along with the orange heart and orange emoji.

