Amanda Holden wowed Instagram fans yet again with her summery dress for today’s Heart FM show.
The presenter and Britain’s Got Talent star, 50, also sported a new hairstyle as she tied her blonde locks up into a messy, chic bun.
Amanda wore a stunning floral midi dress today from WYSE which featured puff sleeves and a flowy bottom.
The Heart Instagram page shared a photo of Amanda sat at her desk.
The photo saw Amanda smiling while looking away from the camera.
The caption read: “All smiles today on Heart Breakfast with our beautiful @noholdenback!”
Fans gushed over Amanda’s look on Instagram.
One person said: “Love your dress, where is it from?”
Another commented: “Look beautiful!”
A third added: “Looking fab as ever.”
Another wrote: “I love your dress @noholdenback.”
Meanwhile, Amanda recently returned home from a summer abroad and has got straight back into work.
As well as Heart radio, Amanda has also featured in her new comedy series The Holden Girls: Mandy and Myrtle.
The show follows Amanda as she persuades her lonely nan Myrtle – portrayed by Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis – to relocate from Doncaster and move in with her in London.
It started this week but received a mixed reaction from viewers and Instagram fans.
Amanda show review
Some people were left switching off as one person said: “What a load of rubbish, watched few seconds then turned it off.”
Another added: “Is this really what entertainment has come to #mandyandmyrtle FFS!”
However, others loved the programme and couldn’t wait for more.
One wrote on Twitter: “Omg this is hilarious! Amanda how on earth do you keep a straight face?!”
Another said: “Crying with laughter at #TheHoldenGirls best laugh in a long time! Fair play to @AmandaHolden for doing it.”
