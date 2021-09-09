Amanda Holden wowed Instagram fans yet again with her summery dress for today’s Heart FM show.

The presenter and Britain’s Got Talent star, 50, also sported a new hairstyle as she tied her blonde locks up into a messy, chic bun.

Amanda wore a stunning floral midi dress today from WYSE which featured puff sleeves and a flowy bottom.

The Heart Instagram page shared a photo of Amanda sat at her desk.

The photo saw Amanda smiling while looking away from the camera.

The caption read: “All smiles today on Heart Breakfast with our beautiful @noholdenback!”

Fans gushed over Amanda’s look on Instagram.

One person said: “Love your dress, where is it from?”

Another commented: “Look beautiful!”

A third added: “Looking fab as ever.”

Another wrote: “I love your dress @noholdenback.”

Meanwhile, Amanda recently returned home from a summer abroad and has got straight back into work.

As well as Heart radio, Amanda has also featured in her new comedy series The Holden Girls: Mandy and Myrtle.

The show follows Amanda as she persuades her lonely nan Myrtle – portrayed by Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis – to relocate from Doncaster and move in with her in London.

It started this week but received a mixed reaction from viewers and Instagram fans.

Some people were left switching off as one person said: “What a load of rubbish, watched few seconds then turned it off.”

Another added: “Is this really what entertainment has come to #mandyandmyrtle FFS!”

However, others loved the programme and couldn’t wait for more.

One wrote on Twitter: “Omg this is hilarious! Amanda how on earth do you keep a straight face?!”

Another said: “Crying with laughter at #TheHoldenGirls best laugh in a long time! Fair play to @AmandaHolden for doing it.”

