Amanda Holden shows off floral dress outside Heart studios
Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans with floral dress as she shows off new hairstyle

Amanda opted for a chic, messy bun today

By Rebecca Carter

Amanda Holden wowed Instagram fans yet again with her summery dress for today’s Heart FM show.

The presenter and Britain’s Got Talent star, 50, also sported a new hairstyle as she tied her blonde locks up into a messy, chic bun.

Amanda wore a stunning floral midi dress today from WYSE which featured puff sleeves and a flowy bottom.

Amanda Holden on Instagram

The Heart Instagram page shared a photo of Amanda sat at her desk.

The photo saw Amanda smiling while looking away from the camera.

The caption read: “All smiles today on Heart Breakfast with our beautiful @noholdenback!”

Amanda Holden shows off dress on Instagram today
Amanda’s floral dress was a hit with fans (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Fans gushed over Amanda’s look on Instagram.

One person said: “Love your dress, where is it from?”

Another commented: “Look beautiful!”

A third added: “Looking fab as ever.”

Another wrote: “I love your dress @noholdenback.”

Amanda Holden stuns in floral dress outside Heart FM studios
Amanda Holden always wins over Instagram fans with her outfits for Heart (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Amanda recently returned home from a summer abroad and has got straight back into work.

As well as Heart radio, Amanda has also featured in her new comedy series The Holden Girls: Mandy and Myrtle.

The show follows Amanda as she persuades her lonely nan Myrtle – portrayed by Keith Lemon star Leigh Francis – to relocate from Doncaster and move in with her in London.

It started this week but received a mixed reaction from viewers and Instagram fans.

Amanda Holden nan
Amanda Holden and Leigh Francis on The Holden Girls (Credit: E4)

Amanda show review

Some people were left switching off as one person said: “What a load of rubbish, watched few seconds then turned it off.”

Another added: “Is this really what entertainment has come to #mandyandmyrtle FFS!”

However, others loved the programme and couldn’t wait for more.

One wrote on Twitter: “Omg this is hilarious! Amanda how on earth do you keep a straight face?!”

Another said: “Crying with laughter at #TheHoldenGirls best laugh in a long time! Fair play to @AmandaHolden for doing it.”

