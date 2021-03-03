Amanda holden age
Lifestyle

Amanda Holden showcases her ‘peachy’ bum and sculpted abs in age-defying outfit

She looked sensational!

By Nancy Brown

Amanda Holden defied her age today (March 3) as she headed into work at Heart FM.

The radio presenter looked nothing short of sensational as she dressed her frame in a pink gingham suit that revealed her sculpted abs.

Amanda, who also sits on the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel, turned 50 last month.

And like a fine wine, she is most definitely improving with age!

Amanda holden heading to work
Amanda Holden looked stunning as she arrived for work in an outfit that defied her age today (Credit: Splash News)

What did Amanda Holden wear to work today?

Amanda wore a pink gingham suit that she revealed was from Zara.

You can pick up the flared trousers online for £27.99 – sizes M, L and XL are left.

If you have the Amanda abs and can pull off a crop top, it costs £25.99 and is available in sizes XS to XL.

Read more: Amanda Holden delights fans as she ‘flashes knickers’ in floral dress

Keen to show off the outfit in all its glory, Amanda posted one picture where she was sitting on a windowsill in her office.

She also posted a Boomerang video to show the outfit in motion.

And she certainly saved the most cheeky shot for last as she posted a picture of what some followers called her “peachy bum” to her grid.

Well, if you’re got it flaunt it, eh Amanda!

Amanda holden posing in pink outfit
Amanda dressed up the Zara outfit with white stilettos (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden fans say about her age-defying look?

Amanda’s fans adored her pretty in pink look.

She said she was “just check’ing out the weather” and posted a cheeky red-faced emoji.

It’s fair to same the comments came in thick and fast.

Read more: Amanda Holden flashes her legs in flirty Instagram post

“Wow! What a view… and out the window looks okay too,” quipped one Amanda fan.

Another simply posted the emoji of a peach.

A third branded the picture “cheeky”.

“What a view,” said another with the peach emoji.

Another named Amanda their “rear of the year”.

Amanda holden posing in pink outfit
On Wednesdays, Amanda wears pink! (Credit: Instagram)

‘Got to get me one for summer’

“OMG I love that outfit,” one fashion fan posted.

Wow! What a view… and out the window looks okay too!

Another said: “That colour is so pretty on you.”

“Got to get me one for the summer!” declared another.

Is that a halo we see, Amanda?

However, another Amanda fan spotted something pretty fancy in the picture.

And they quickly commented on the post.

“Looks like you have a halo above your head!”

Another joked that they’d finally discovered where their grandmother’s tablecloth disappeared to.

“So that’s where my grandmother’s tablecloth went,” they said with the crying with laughter emoji.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you liked Amanda Holden’s age-defying look.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

bbc breakfast presenters
BBC Breakfast viewers switch off over irritating habit of presenters Dan Walker and Louise Minchin
budget today
Rishi Sunak sparks fears of ANOTHER lockdown with his budget announcement today
A Place In The Sun presenters: Lee Juggurnauth joins Channel 4 show’s host line-up
Good Morning Britain today: Ben Fogle applauded by viewers after shutting down Meghan Markle chat
loose women today
ITV viewers divided as Loose Women is forced off air due to the budget today
Harry and Meghan Oprah interview
Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: ITV announces air date