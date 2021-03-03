Amanda Holden defied her age today (March 3) as she headed into work at Heart FM.

The radio presenter looked nothing short of sensational as she dressed her frame in a pink gingham suit that revealed her sculpted abs.

Amanda, who also sits on the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel, turned 50 last month.

And like a fine wine, she is most definitely improving with age!

Amanda Holden looked stunning as she arrived for work in an outfit that defied her age today (Credit: Splash News)

What did Amanda Holden wear to work today?

Amanda wore a pink gingham suit that she revealed was from Zara.

You can pick up the flared trousers online for £27.99 – sizes M, L and XL are left.

If you have the Amanda abs and can pull off a crop top, it costs £25.99 and is available in sizes XS to XL.

Keen to show off the outfit in all its glory, Amanda posted one picture where she was sitting on a windowsill in her office.

She also posted a Boomerang video to show the outfit in motion.

And she certainly saved the most cheeky shot for last as she posted a picture of what some followers called her “peachy bum” to her grid.

Well, if you’re got it flaunt it, eh Amanda!

Amanda dressed up the Zara outfit with white stilettos (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden fans say about her age-defying look?

Amanda’s fans adored her pretty in pink look.

She said she was “just check’ing out the weather” and posted a cheeky red-faced emoji.

It’s fair to same the comments came in thick and fast.

“Wow! What a view… and out the window looks okay too,” quipped one Amanda fan.

Another simply posted the emoji of a peach.

A third branded the picture “cheeky”.

“What a view,” said another with the peach emoji.

Another named Amanda their “rear of the year”.

On Wednesdays, Amanda wears pink! (Credit: Instagram)

‘Got to get me one for summer’

“OMG I love that outfit,” one fashion fan posted.

Wow! What a view… and out the window looks okay too!

Another said: “That colour is so pretty on you.”

“Got to get me one for the summer!” declared another.

Is that a halo we see, Amanda?

However, another Amanda fan spotted something pretty fancy in the picture.

And they quickly commented on the post.

“Looks like you have a halo above your head!”

Another joked that they’d finally discovered where their grandmother’s tablecloth disappeared to.

“So that’s where my grandmother’s tablecloth went,” they said with the crying with laughter emoji.

