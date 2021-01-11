Amanda Holden has posted a picture of herself wearing her pyjamas in the snow to Instagram.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge shared the throwback shot this morning (January 11).

She is seen with her daughter Hollie in the picture.

Posting to the social media site, Amanda revealed the mother and daughter duo grabbed their coats and put them on over the top of their pyjamas before heading outside.

Amanda Holden made the most of the recent flurry of snow (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda Holden makes the most of the snow

She said: “In a recent flurry of snow #HRH and I ran outside in our #pjs to make the most of it.”

Amanda calls daughter Hollie by her initials HRH in many of her posts – Hollie Rose Hughes.

She added that the family were “getting thru this #lockdown one day at a time and finding a moment of joy is key”.

She added the hashtag “#wecandothis”.

Amanda looked super stylish for her snowy outing.

And, while you could see Hollie’s blue animal-emblazoned pyjamas, Amanda kept hers under wraps.

She covered up in a blue faux fur coat by Charlotte Baillieu.

Hollie wore a white hooded teddy bear coat.

Behind them was pure white snow.

Amanda and Hollie ‘in Narnia’

“You look like you’re both in Narnia,” said one follower.

“This is so sweet,” said another fan of the devoted mum of two.

“Such a beautiful picture,” said another.

“Aww look how happy she is,” they said of the star’s youngest daughter Hollie, eight.

Amanda and husband Chris Hughes are also parents to Lexi, 14.

Amanda appears to be in a better mood than when she last posted to her grid (Credit: Splash News)

Amanda Holden slams Government in Instagram post

The BGT star’s latest post is a far cry from her last timeline upload.

Last week Amanda bemoaned the fact that she’d had to cancel her Christmas holiday with her family.

She laid into the government, slamming “the senseless year of neglect of Government rules at our borders”.

And the star did so in typical Amanda style – by posting a picture of herself in an itsy bitsy teeny weeny teal bikini!

