Amanda Holden caused a stir as she bared her legs while departing her Heart FM breakfast show today (March 30).

The Britain’s Got Talent judge looked fabulous as she wandered through London’s Leicester Square in the sunshine.

And Amanda was most certainly dressed for the weather, flashing her toned-to-perfection pins as she sashayed past the waiting cameras.

Amanda Holden wore an oversized shirt and vest for work today, showing off her toned and tanned legs (Credit: Splash News)

What did Amanda Holden wear today?

Amanda wore an oversized poplin shirt, £19.99, and vest, £45.99, both from Zara – and not much else.

She styled the brown and white outfit with brown heels which accentuated her never-ending legs.

The shirt is available online in sizes S to XL, while you can pick up the top in sizes S-M and L-XL.

Amanda posted a Boomerang of herself to her Instagram Stories, before perching on the windowsill to show off her outfit.

She said: “Morning! Sun’s out, pins out.”

Amanda posed in her outfit at work (Credit: Instagram)

‘Great legs, Amanda!’

Amanda’s fans quickly headed online to share their thoughts on the outfit.

One said: “Great legs dear!”

Another added: “Beautiful.”

Literally looks like she forgot the trousers when leaving the house.

A third said of Amanda, who turned 50 in February: “She looks great.”

Others joked that perhaps Amanda had forgotten to put on some of her clothes today.

“Didn’t she forget some of her clothes?” asked one.

“Looks like she left her skirt at home,” said a second.

Another agreed: “Literally looks like she forgot the trousers when leaving the house.”

The Heart FM host looked gorgeous in her Zara outfit (Credit: Instagram)

Amanda makes the most of the weather

The TV presenter and radio host might have been right to make the most of today’s weather – because it doesn’t look set to last.

While the next couple of days should be nice and unseasonably warm, by the middle of the bank holiday weekend, that looks set to change.

Weather forecasters have predicted rain, sleet, snow and hail on Sunday (April 4) and Monday (April 5).

So it doesn’t look as if Amanda should put her winter warmers away just yet!

