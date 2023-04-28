Amanda Holden leaves fans speechless as she squeezes into skin-tight red Latex dress

Amanda Holden left fans speechless after having her boobs and bum “buffed” after she squeezed into a skin-tight red Latex dress on Friday (April 28).

The process of getting into the dress was shared on Instagram. And, while the end result was gorgeous, it didn’t look like the easiest dress to slip into! Amanda was getting ready for the finale of Heart FM’s Make Me a Millionaire contest.

BGT star Amanda Holden hosted Heart’s Make me a Millionaire contest (Credit: Cover Images)

Amanda Holden squeezes into red Latex dress

The official Heart Instagram account shared the video of Amanda getting into the dress. It was captioned: “Getting ready for the Grand Finale!” as an assistant helped her to get into the latex dress. The assistant in the video buffed Amanda’s bum and boobs to get a good shine once she was in the skin-tight dress, as Amanda posed at the end of the video.

While it didn’t seem like an easy process to get on, Amanda looked stunning once she got into it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart (@thisisheart)

Amanda was hosting Heart’s Make Me a Millionaire contest, where a lucky contestant went on to win one million pounds.

Fans shocked by the process

Many fans admitted they were shocked as they watched Amanda being buffed into the Latex dress.

One fan wrote: “You look amazing!” A second person said: “You look gorgeous. I’d look like a badly stuffed rubber glove in it!” A third fan joked: “I would look like the Michelin man if that was me! What a fabulous dress!!”

Amanda looked stunning in the skin-tight dress (Credit: Cover Images)

Another fan questioned how difficult it was to go to the toilet in that dress. They joked: “I have a question… how do you have a wee if its that much effort to get the dress on?”

While Amanda didn’t share the process of how difficult it was to get the dress off, she did post a video celebrating with the millionaire winner. She excitedly screamed “Oh my god!” as Magaret Coetzer won the competition and Amanda excitedly hugged the new millionaire. So sweet!

Read more: Amanda Holden clears up common misconception about her appearance in photos

Are you a fan of Amanda? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.